Patrik Laine: at first, the doctors at the CH were afraid his season was over.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
And the main interested party remembers this. He even mentioned it during his interview with the guys from the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast. The interview was released this morning for those interested.
It’s interesting to have Laine’s perspective on this… in hindsight.
And even though he didn’t learn it at the time, the Canadiens’ doctors were also worried that it could be quite serious.
The doctors didn’t tell me at the time, but they thought my season was over. – Patrik Laine
Essentially, the specialists from the Canadiens, at first glance and without having the time to properly analyze, thought the knee would need major surgery. It ultimately wasn’t the case since upon seeing a specialist in New York, he received contrary advice.
Time has shown us that he seems good – even if he’s not the best player at five-on-five – since his return to play. He is helping the Canadiens and the breath of fresh air he was supposed to bring in October has been felt for a month and a half now.
Let’s recall that David Reinbacher, also injured in the knee during the same game, underwent surgery. He is beginning to skate again and aims for a return to play by the end of the season in Laval.
