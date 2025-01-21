Brad Marchand could leave the Bruins.

Is Brad Marchand approaching his last miles in Boston?It seems unlikely to think of that situation since Marchand is so identified with the Bruins. But increasingly, in the community, the question is being asked.And this morning, on BPM Sports during the morning show , Renaud Lavoie addressed the topic.Why are we asking this? Because more and more, there seems to be some discord within the team (which affects the results on the ice) and we wonder if Marchand is at the heart of it all.

Joe Sacco, who has previously criticized his captain publicly earlier in the season, recently left Marchand on the bench in overtime. In both cases, Marchand didn’t make a big deal in front of the media cameras.

Brad Marchand on Joe Sacco’s decision to sit him yesterday in overtime: “He’s going to make decisions based on how he feels each guy is playing each night. I get it. Next time, I need to do better.” pic.twitter.com/tugQxqdRPf — Andrew Fantucchio (@A_Fantucchio) January 19, 2025

We can also think about the “argument” with David Pastrnak (we’re not really sure if the disagreement is real or not) that has come to light over the past weeks.

If Sacco is “expendable” in the short term, Pastrnak is not.

Scoops @Keefe21 : «The locker room is a disaster, and David Pastrnak is at the center of that. David Pastrnak has told the team he doesn’t want to be on a line with Brad Marchand, and it may stem from Brad Marchand calling out Pastrnak for some of his play.» Yikes. pic.twitter.com/GeZg7sw05B — Jones & Keefe (@JonesandKeefe) January 10, 2025

Because Marchand is nearing the end of his contract, there seems to be increasing speculation about whether his future is in Boston. And keep in mind, if Renaud Lavoie is talking about it on the radio, it’s because he has reasons to believe it’s a possibility.

According to a TVA Sports insider, if the Bruins ever decide to move on, there would be multiple teams interested in signing him. And rightfully so.

Note that I’m expecting much more of a change in management or behind the bench than a change of captain. Marchand wonderfully represents the Bruins, and I expect him to outlast all of this.

Because if he leaves, the Massachusetts organization will regret it. And I think people in Boston know that all too well.

