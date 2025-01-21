Samuel Montembeault will play tonight

This morning, the CH is back at practice. It’s been a while.

But what you need to know is that it’s very, very optional. Only a few players jumped on the ice at the Bell Centre, just hours before the visit from the Lightning.

It was therefore difficult to conclude anything regarding tonight’s game at that moment.

Very optional practice this morning. Slafkovsky, Hutson, and Evans are the only regulars on the ice. — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) January 21, 2025

That said, despite everything, it made sense to think that the extras would be Michael Pezzetta on offense and Jayden Struble on the blue line. It’s the “optimal” formula for the coach… and that’s what will happen, in the end.

It also made sense to believe that Samuel Montembeault would play tonight’s game… and the coach confirmed that it will be so. This morning, he is the one doing the starting routine, which is a reliable indicator, under normal circumstances.

Very optional training for the Canadiens this morning at the Bell Centre with only a handful of players on the ice. Samuel Montembeault is doing the starting routine with Éric Raymond. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 21, 2025

Logically, this week, one might believe that Tuesday’s and Saturday’s games (two home games against Tampa Bay and New Jersey) belong to the Québécois. That would leave Thursday’s game in Detroit for Jakub Dobes.

It makes sense, at least.

This certainly has nothing to do with the fact that Jakub Dobes had a slightly tougher outing on Sunday. After all, Montembeault is the club’s #1 goalie, and it’s his turn to play.

It will be Dobes who needs to have a big game on Thursday if he wants to keep playing a lot.

– Ivan Demidov on the top-6 today.

Ivan Demidov is starting on the 2nd line today. SKA takes on Lokomotiv at 11:30am ET. pic.twitter.com/aUaPP4oCxg — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 21, 2025

A chaotic race in the NHL’s Eastern Conference, the most wide-open in a long time, and how it could affect the trade deadline. My latest for ⁦@TheAthletic⁩ https://t.co/63ObWhXYxj — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 21, 2025

