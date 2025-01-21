Nick Suzuki at the heart of the recently canceled training sessions by the Canadiens.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Let’s talk a bit about the CH’s training.
Yesterday, I wrote an article about how the players of the Canadiens don’t train often. From January 14 to 20, there was no training… and today, there is only a morning skate on the schedule.
Obviously, travel is central to Martin St-Louis’s decision to act this way. He is the coach and, by the nature of things, he has the final say on such decisions.
But don’t think that he decides this all on his own.
It’s great if Suzuki has a similar kind of influence over his team. That’s what you want from a captain. No?
«He saw a lot in me, and he helped me out so much as a young player. I wouldn’t be where I am without him.»
Let’s also note that the occasional travel days during days off instead of a night after a game is also – obviously – to help the guys keep their legs fresh.
Right now, in any case, it’s paying off.
