Nick Suzuki at the heart of the recently canceled training sessions by the Canadiens.

Let’s talk a bit about the CH’s training.

Yesterday, I wrote an article about how the players of the Canadiens don’t train often. From January 14 to 20, there was no training… and today, there is only a morning skate on the schedule.

Obviously, travel is central to Martin St-Louis’s decision to act this way. He is the coach and, by the nature of things, he has the final say on such decisions.

But don’t think that he decides this all on his own.

Source: https://t.co/1PnU2iDNHT How Canadiens overcame demanding schedule to produce third-period push against Rangers — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 21, 2025

What you need to know is that Nick Suzuki, the team captain, is also consulted for decisions like this. The opinion of #14 matters when Martin St-Louis needs to make a decision.If Suzuki feels that his teammates could benefit from a little break due to fatigue, that will be part of the discussion with Martin St-Louis to determine the schedule for the coming days.This is what Arpon Basu (The Athletic) informs us.Because the CH has traveled intensely in recent weeks and because the results are showing on the ice, the coach is more inclined to give his boys a break.Suzuki thus has the respect of the guys in the locker room, who give him honest feedback, and he definitely has the respect of his bosses, who chose to name him captain in 2022 and who value his opinions.I imagine this is something he learned from Shea Weber, his first captain in the NHL. After all, Weber often talked with his coaches to make such decisions.

It’s great if Suzuki has a similar kind of influence over his team. That’s what you want from a captain. No?

«He saw a lot in me, and he helped me out so much as a young player. I wouldn’t be where I am without him.» Nick Suzuki on the impact Shea Weber had on him, with @sportsnetkyle. pic.twitter.com/KwnQ27MZWI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 9, 2024

Let’s also note that the occasional travel days during days off instead of a night after a game is also – obviously – to help the guys keep their legs fresh.

Right now, in any case, it’s paying off.

in brief

– Oh really?

Ça pourrait aller jusque là. https://t.co/oMCN7JJbPp — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 21, 2025

– CH: something special is happening. [BPM Sports]

– Ouch.