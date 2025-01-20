The Canadiens in the playoffs: no votes from the gang at The Athletic

The Canadiens in the playoffs: no votes from the gang at The AthleticCharles-Alexis Brisebois
Will the Canadiens make the playoffs? That’s the question on everyone’s mind.
While the Canadiens are in the midst of the infamous mix, it’s clear that being one of the top eight teams in the East by mid-April will be quite a challenge. But it’s not impossible.
But obviously, with a standings that are so tight, there are many teams that can aspire to qualify. It won’t be a walk in the park for the Habs.
After all, when it came time to vote for the eight teams that will make the playoffs, the CH didn’t receive a single vote.
Athletic subscribers: NHL predictions 4.0: New Stanley Cup favorite, Vezina sweep and tight Eastern playoff race.
Does our @TheAthletic staff have the Blues grabbing one of the wildcard seats? https://t.co/Rx1bwjeBUx #stlblues
— Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) January 20, 2025
A columnist said that if he had known that no one wanted to vote for the CH, he would have done it. This shows that he was “on the fence” regarding his decision and does not think that the 0% of votes is representative.
But the numbers don’t lie: in the eyes of the site’s columnists, the CH is not in the top-8 in the East.
What the numbers don’t say is whether everyone, like Sean Gentille, sees the Habs on the verge of the playoffs. All we know is that there’s no talk of the top-8 in regards to the CH.
Will this change in next month’s poll? We’ll see.
in brief
– Finally.
Here’s one who said yes. https://t.co/Eqy9hV8YEH
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 20, 2025
– Yes.
We talk a lot about Hutson, Laine, Dobes… but what a season Cole Caufield is having!
He is developing into a true first-line winger. We knew he was a fearsome scorer, but he’s progressing in other areas as well… pic.twitter.com/TTSM2ETeie
— Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) January 20, 2025
– Well done.
Filo is back on the field. We’ll hear him again on the 98.5 airwaves. Coooool!
Welcome back Filo https://t.co/bFJZlROktj
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 20, 2025
– Must read.
Will Vlasic play until he’s 44? That’s what a Sharks employee proposed to him https://t.co/FWdj5A6ppq
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 20, 2025