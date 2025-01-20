The Canadiens in the playoffs: no votes from the gang at The Athletic

Will the Canadiens make the playoffs? That’s the question on everyone’s mind.

While the Canadiens are in the midst of the infamous mix, it’s clear that being one of the top eight teams in the East by mid-April will be quite a challenge. But it’s not impossible.

Especially if the team continues to play this way.

But obviously, with a standings that are so tight, there are many teams that can aspire to qualify. It won’t be a walk in the park for the Habs.

And clearly, not everyone believes in the CH.When we look at this article from The Athletic , where several columnists assess the chances of different teams making the playoffs (this is just one of many topics, by the way), we see that no one really believes that the Habs can qualify for the playoffs.

After all, when it came time to vote for the eight teams that will make the playoffs, the CH didn’t receive a single vote.

Athletic subscribers: NHL predictions 4.0: New Stanley Cup favorite, Vezina sweep and tight Eastern playoff race. Does our @TheAthletic staff have the Blues grabbing one of the wildcard seats? https://t.co/Rx1bwjeBUx #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) January 20, 2025

A columnist said that if he had known that no one wanted to vote for the CH, he would have done it. This shows that he was “on the fence” regarding his decision and does not think that the 0% of votes is representative.

But the numbers don’t lie: in the eyes of the site’s columnists, the CH is not in the top-8 in the East.

What the numbers don’t say is whether everyone, like Sean Gentille, sees the Habs on the verge of the playoffs. All we know is that there’s no talk of the top-8 in regards to the CH.

Will this change in next month’s poll? We’ll see.

Here’s one who said yes. https://t.co/Eqy9hV8YEH — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 20, 2025

We talk a lot about Hutson, Laine, Dobes… but what a season Cole Caufield is having! He is developing into a true first-line winger. We knew he was a fearsome scorer, but he’s progressing in other areas as well… pic.twitter.com/TTSM2ETeie — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) January 20, 2025

Filo is back on the field. We’ll hear him again on the 98.5 airwaves. Coooool! Welcome back Filo https://t.co/bFJZlROktj — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 20, 2025

