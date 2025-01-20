RUMOR: Kristopher Letang and Erik Karlsson available right now

I’ve been thinking for a long time that the longer the Penguins wait to rebuild, the more time they lose.

I don’t see Kyle Dubas’s Penguins managing to build a team to win a fourth ring in just over 15 years, aside from the elements in the hands of the hockey boss.

But it’s not up to me to decide.

Right now, here’s where the Penguins stand: they want to be able to trade a few pieces this year in order to take a step back in 2025, but still continue to move forward looking towards 2025-2026.

The club still wants to win around Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, according to what Marco D’Amico (Responsible Gambler) reports.

To achieve their goals, the Penguins would like to retain Ryan Rust, Philip Tomasino, and Owen Pickering to surround the Crosbys and Malkins for the future.

D’Amico warns us: don’t send Crosby to Montreal as he is not part of the plans to trade him.

Fair warning, the «Crosby to Montreal» comments are the most lazy and boring comments imaginable. He’s not available, as the article indicates. — Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) January 20, 2025

But what this means is that Erik Karlsson and Kristopher Letang, according to RG’s information, are not among the untouchables of the Pennsylvania lineup.

These contracts that you think are too burdensome for a trade are no longer.

And a source from the site, aside from the rising salary cap and the escrow that players will no longer have to pay by the end of the season, mentioned quite an interesting statement.

Obviously, as things stand, this will open the door to speculation with the Canadiens, who need help on the right side. But between you and me, Karlsson at $10M (the amount on the Penguins’ payroll) until 2027 or Letang at $6.1M until 2028, does not excite me.

In Brief

And this, even if there were to be a salary retention.

– Hum…

Does this mean that the Lightning sees the #CH as a bigger threat than the Leafs? #BinNon #DesJokes https://t.co/qv60sJOB8M — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) January 20, 2025

– J.T. Miller was nearly traded to the Rangers in recent days. [32T]

– Noted.

I am told that Jalen Neal has indeed joined the group (#CFMTL)… But he indeed has a small physical issue resulting from his camp with the U.S. national team. Looking forward to getting official news in the coming days. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 20, 2025

– He is often seen with Donald Trump.