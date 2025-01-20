Exclusive interview with Ronaldinho: MLS should consider this before changing its schedule.

“Max, are you interested in being the only one to interview Ronaldinho one-on-one during his visit to Quebec?”

How could I possibly answer no to that question?

Nilton… Gavino… What would you have answered?

A freestyle kind of weekend, just like the player Ronaldinho was

We don’t really know why Ronaldinho came to Quebec for two days in the middle of January, but he was there. Let’s remember he was supposed to come in November, but his visit got canceled and then pushed to January.

Initially, Little Ronaldo’s presence in the city was meant to promote a futsal academy that was going to be launched in the national capital, but we’ll have to wait a few months to know more about this project, according to the president of Groupe Performance, the organization behind the Brazilian legend’s visit.

Ronaldinho arrived in Montreal on Saturday morning. He was supposed to take a flight to Quebec, but when he saw the “size” of the plane that was meant to take him from YUL to YQB, Ronaldinho preferred to make the trip by car truck. For a guy who doesn’t like flying, flights from Montreal to Quebec aren’t always the most appealing…

Ronaldinho participated in three events that day.

1. He met with Mayor Bruno Marchand directly at Quebec City Hall. He signed the city’s guestbook, in addition to accepting a traditional belt representing Quebec’s cultural origins. The mayor then presented Ronaldinho with a Rouge et Or jersey, while the latter gave him a Brazilian jersey in return.

2. He participated in the late afternoon/early evening event at Toyota Ste-Foy, where he greeted the crowd before joining a panel hosted by Olivier Brett for 30 minutes. Ronaldinho reiterated that young people need to move more, and that to succeed in life – both in sports and business – you must work, work, and then work some more.

Everyone present could see how contagious the smiles and joy of the former footballer were.

3. In the evening, Ronaldinho attended a VIP dinner at Kimono Sushi Bar. The entry price was over $350 per person. Some people told me they experienced the best moment of their lives, being able to get items signed in the colors of Brazil, PSG, AC Milan, or Barça. However, others confessed they were disappointed not to have been able to chat with the guest of honor.

It has to be said that there was a whirlwind of excitement around Ronaldinho. It’s not every day that a guy like him walks the streets of Quebec… and some adults are worse than children in such situations.

On Sunday, Ronaldinho had one last scheduled event before leaving our Beautiful Province.

About 3,000 people – mostly young people – were present at the PEPS of Laval University, hoping to catch a glimpse, take a photo, shake hands and/or get something signed that represents Ronaldinho.

No media had direct access to Ronaldinho. None except DansLesCoulisses…

Ronaldinho arrived through a door near the gym, and I had five minutes with him before he was welcomed by the huge cheers of the crowd awaiting him.

Ronaldinho, visibly affected by the northern cold but still as smiling and generous as ever, confessed to me that he likely wouldn’t have come this far without futsal.

He also told me that if he had just one piece of advice for young people trying to break into the world of soccer, it would be to work hard but always remember it’s a game. You must always know how to have fun.

Note to the parents of young soccer players…

Ronaldinho admitted that he didn’t really know much about Montreal, Quebec and/or Canadian soccer. However, many of his friends play in MLS. He knows the league and hears about it.

I asked him if he ever considered, even for just a few seconds at the end of his career, coming to play in Canada or the United States.

“In the United States? Yes. But it never materialized.” – Ronaldinho

The former Barça star claims he never found it burdensome to be an immensely popular figure. And when I say “popular figure,” I mean a global popularity that had nothing in common with the pressure a guy like Jonathan Drouin feels in Montreal, by the way…

“I got to live my passion while having fun. I will always be grateful.” – Ronaldinho

In conclusion, I asked the guest of honor of the weekend about the scenario that MLS is currently considering, which is to switch from a summer calendar to a winter calendar.

“MLS is thinking about changing its schedule. We’re used to playing in the spring, summer, and fall; now we would need to play in the fall, winter, and spring. Would you be able to play in such cold, you?” “No! Never!”

Without saying it explicitly, Ronaldinho sent a little indirect warming to MLS: mega stars, who have the choice to play wherever they want on planet Earth, might snub certain cities that will be playing outdoors during the harsh winter months. Not all players want to play in minus-18 on a January night in Toronto…

Some more northern teams will therefore have even more difficulties recruiting, while cities that play in the same Association as these might also face some challenges, knowing their players will still have to play in difficult conditions several times a season.

Meanwhile, some other leagues will continue to offer many positives, they will…

Do you really think that if the match Miami vs Toronto was booked on the icy pitch of BMO Field at the end of February or during March, a guy like Lionel Messi wouldn’t take off that weekend?

Do we really need another major challenge for clubs like CF Montreal, who already have plenty to manage? I hope MLS thinks twice before changing its schedule.

Extension

– Ronaldinho spoke French throughout the interview he kindly granted me. In the football culture, players are used to learning the language of the country they’re playing in. Ronaldinho spent two seasons in Paris (PSG) before joining FC Barcelona; that’s why he was able to speak to me in French yesterday.

There are sports that should take inspiration from this practice…

– I had the chance to chat with the family of a young child named Zac. The 9-year-old, facing an incurable illness, had the opportunity to talk to Ronaldinho and get his Barça jersey signed. His parents were extremely grateful.

I spoke to the father a little earlier this morning and I plan to go see his son practicing a sport called Powerchair Soccer next weekend. Just some damn good people who got to receive a little gift from life yesterday: we love that.

– Here are some images of Ronaldinho’s entrance and exit yesterday at the PEPS.

Ronaldinho entered the PEPS to the cheers of a young crowd that was already won over. I had the chance to do an exclusive interview with him before his entry. He shared interesting things with me. I will tell you about it tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Hh9V5gQkxO — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 19, 2025

It was madness around @10Ronaldinho this afternoon at the PEPS of Laval University.@DLCoulisses was on site and was the only media outlet to be able to interview the former Brazilian star player. Stay tuned for more tomorrow on @DLCoulisses. Spoiler alert: we talked about #CFMTL… pic.twitter.com/zxQHRZAvyZ — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) January 19, 2025

– Le Parisien revealed a few months ago that Ronaldinho earned between 200,000 and 300,000 Euros when he attended public events, including friendly matches. I tried to find out, driven by my obsessive curiosity, how much Ronaldinho’s visit to Quebec cost.

“Le Parisien seems to have good sources.” – a person wishing to remain anonymous

Let’s remember that Ronaldinho was on the verge of bankruptcy just a few years ago.

– I want to give a big love to everyone who showed up at one of the weekend events but couldn’t get an item signed or take a photo with Ronaldinho. It was madness and sometimes, when things get crazy, they don’t go as planned from the start.

– I plan to post later this week the video of the interview I was able to conduct with Ronaldinho. It will either be in small segments or in its entirety. We’ll see.

– Finally, I absolutely want to thank Robert Boulos and André Lajoie for giving me the opportunity to interview a legend like Ronaldinho. Yesterday was a good day.