Lane Hutson and his 40 career points (in fewer than 50 games): too bad for his plus/minus.

So? How did you find your weekend of Canadiens games?As the Canadiens faced the Maple Leafs and the Rangers in two games over two nights, the team came back down to earth after a few weeks of fiery performances since the holiday return.It was especially coming back down to earth against Toronto, in fact.

But what was important in yesterday’s game was to see how the Canadiens would respond, following a significant setback, against the Rangers’ adversity. New York is a team that is currently fighting like a devil in holy water.

And even though the Rangers led 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, and 4-3 in the game, at one point, the Canadiens found a way to emerge from the match with a W in hand. That’s good for the standings.

And in fact, this is not the first time the Canadiens have come back from behind to win a hockey game recently. Why? Because it has happened in their last seven wins, in fact.

That’s not nothing.

The last 7 wins of the Canadiens have been comebacks in the score. 12th “Comeback Win” of the season — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) January 20, 2025

It happened four times against the Rangers, once against the Stars, twice against Utah, once against the Capitals, once against the Canucks, once against the Avalanche, and once against Vegas.And on more than one occasion, the gap to overcome was more than one goal.

Let’s agree that if there is one player who allowed the CH to climb back up (among many others), it is Lane Hutson. He found a way to help his team secure an important goal at the end of the game for them.

Note: I take nothing away from Juraj Slafkovsky, who scored it. But without the vision of #48, that goal does not exist.

The reason I’m positively highlighting Hutson this morning? It’s because he had a very difficult weekend, yet he found a way to remain himself despite everything.

Hutson was minus-5 against Toronto, and at that point in the game, when it was 4-3 for the Rangers, he was minus-2. But despite everything, he wasn’t afraid to be creative with the puck and charge forward.

This shows that he maintains his confidence and identity. The fact that he has scored a point in an eighth consecutive game is proof of that.

That’s why even though he was minus-6 this weekend (bringing his season total to minus-10 and minus-12 for his career), he still remains the best rookie in the NHL. And it’s glaring.

Lane Hutson this morning with his 38 points in 46 games: – 1st scorer among rookies, 5 points ahead of his closest pursuer; – 6th scorer among defensemen, 2 points behind the 4th. A thunderous rookie season!#CH #Habs #Canadiens pic.twitter.com/zx3h1csSys — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) January 20, 2025

As Marc-Olivier Beaudoin says, he has five more points than Matvei Michkov’s 33 among rookies. And with 38 points in 46 games, he is the sixth best defenseman in the NHL in terms of points.

He is even close to the fourth place.In 48 NHL games (including the two games played last April), Hutson has three goals and 37 assists. He has therefore already reached the milestone of 40 career points, which is quite notable.

So even though he has work to do on 200 feet (his game against Toronto is a good example of that) and his differential isn’t perfect, I’m not worried about that. And in my opinion, I’m not the only one thinking this way.

But that’s not all I take away from yesterday’s match, which was still exciting for the people in attendance – despite a slow start to the game.

What do I take away from all this?

1. Aside from Juraj Slafkovsky’s goal, it was the veterans of the team (Brendan Gallagher, Christian Dvorak, and Nick Suzuki) who ensured the Rangers never made the game out of reach during even strength. Sometimes, it takes that… despite the numerous quality chances missed during the game overall.

And obviously, in overtime, it was Patrik Laine (thanks to Kaiden Guhle) who put an end to the debate. He also gave wings to the Quebecers. #LaCage

2. The joy of victory was palpable. To see a little Youppi! thrown on the ice after the CH’s win – and to see the guys have fun with it afterward – was particularly nice.

The players of @CanadiensMTL had fun with a mini-Youppi! after Laine’s goal in overtime! pic.twitter.com/sTcNbYKwgO — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 20, 2025

And for him it’s a 3 in 3 with a 5-hour bus ride — Martin Lavoie (@Lavoiemartin) January 20, 2025

It made for some great visuals.3. Owen Beck played his second career game in the NHL. He spent 8:13 on the ice (which is equivalent to two games for Michael Pezzetta) and he was quiet.It must be said that he had a busy weekend with three games on the schedule. He will enjoy his day off today.4. Last year, not only did the CH lose tight games , but they also lost the second games of back-to-backs. But this year, as mentioned on BPM Sports this morning, we are talking about a record of 6-2-1.What a difference.5. It is clear that all evening (and even before the game started), Arber Xhekaj and Matt Rempe were looking for each other. And their fight ignited the Montreal crowd and the Canadiens players.

The Sheriff doesn’t fight often this year… but when he does, we notice.

6. Jakub Dobes did not have as strong a game as his first four: he allowed four goals, thus doubling his total from four to eight in his first four games. But once again, he secured the win.

He did it in front of his father, whom he hadn’t seen for a year and a half. And especially, in overtime, he stepped up.

Jakub Dobes: “I haven’t seen my father in a year and a half and he was here tonight. I was a little nervous because I wanted to perform well in front of him. We will celebrate together, that’s for sure!” — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) January 20, 2025

7. Among the comedic moments of the match: Juraj Slafkovsky getting his stick stolen by the opposing goalie. Jonathan Quick, who acted like Marc-André Fleury on that one, was funny.

Jonathan Quick STOLE Juraj Slafkovsky’s stick after losing his paddle and Slafkovsky just wanted it back pic.twitter.com/9rnx4hozb2 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 20, 2025

I found that amusing.

It is rare to see the Canadiens off on a Monday, but the two games over the weekend meant the CH didn’t really have a choice but to go this route on January 20.

Tomorrow, there will be a morning skate at the Bell Centre right before the showdown against the Lightning. I expect the only change to be in goal tomorrow… but at the same time, I think Jayden Struble will have to play at some point.