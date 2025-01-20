Lane Hutson and his 40 career points (in fewer than 50 games): too bad for his plus/minus.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
But what was important in yesterday’s game was to see how the Canadiens would respond, following a significant setback, against the Rangers’ adversity. New York is a team that is currently fighting like a devil in holy water.
And even though the Rangers led 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, and 4-3 in the game, at one point, the Canadiens found a way to emerge from the match with a W in hand. That’s good for the standings.
That’s not nothing.
The last 7 wins of the Canadiens have been comebacks in the score.
12th “Comeback Win” of the season
— Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) January 20, 2025
Let’s agree that if there is one player who allowed the CH to climb back up (among many others), it is Lane Hutson. He found a way to help his team secure an important goal at the end of the game for them.
GO. TO. THE. NET.
CRASH. THE. NET.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/D4888MOrQU
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 20, 2025
The reason I’m positively highlighting Hutson this morning? It’s because he had a very difficult weekend, yet he found a way to remain himself despite everything.
Hutson was minus-5 against Toronto, and at that point in the game, when it was 4-3 for the Rangers, he was minus-2. But despite everything, he wasn’t afraid to be creative with the puck and charge forward.
That’s why even though he was minus-6 this weekend (bringing his season total to minus-10 and minus-12 for his career), he still remains the best rookie in the NHL. And it’s glaring.
Lane Hutson this morning with his 38 points in 46 games:
– 1st scorer among rookies, 5 points ahead of his closest pursuer;
– 6th scorer among defensemen, 2 points behind the 4th.
A thunderous rookie season!#CH #Habs #Canadiens pic.twitter.com/zx3h1csSys
— Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) January 20, 2025
As Marc-Olivier Beaudoin says, he has five more points than Matvei Michkov’s 33 among rookies. And with 38 points in 46 games, he is the sixth best defenseman in the NHL in terms of points.
So even though he has work to do on 200 feet (his game against Toronto is a good example of that) and his differential isn’t perfect, I’m not worried about that. And in my opinion, I’m not the only one thinking this way.
But that’s not all I take away from yesterday’s match, which was still exciting for the people in attendance – despite a slow start to the game.
1. Aside from Juraj Slafkovsky’s goal, it was the veterans of the team (Brendan Gallagher, Christian Dvorak, and Nick Suzuki) who ensured the Rangers never made the game out of reach during even strength. Sometimes, it takes that… despite the numerous quality chances missed during the game overall.
2. The joy of victory was palpable. To see a little Youppi! thrown on the ice after the CH’s win – and to see the guys have fun with it afterward – was particularly nice.
The players of @CanadiensMTL had fun with a mini-Youppi! after Laine’s goal in overtime! pic.twitter.com/sTcNbYKwgO
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 20, 2025
And for him it’s a 3 in 3 with a 5-hour bus ride
— Martin Lavoie (@Lavoiemartin) January 20, 2025
The Sheriff doesn’t fight often this year… but when he does, we notice.
He did it in front of his father, whom he hadn’t seen for a year and a half. And especially, in overtime, he stepped up.
Jakub Dobes: “I haven’t seen my father in a year and a half and he was here tonight. I was a little nervous because I wanted to perform well in front of him. We will celebrate together, that’s for sure!”
— Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) January 20, 2025
7. Among the comedic moments of the match: Juraj Slafkovsky getting his stick stolen by the opposing goalie. Jonathan Quick, who acted like Marc-André Fleury on that one, was funny.
Jonathan Quick STOLE Juraj Slafkovsky’s stick after losing his paddle and Slafkovsky just wanted it back pic.twitter.com/9rnx4hozb2
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 20, 2025
overtime
It is rare to see the Canadiens off on a Monday, but the two games over the weekend meant the CH didn’t really have a choice but to go this route on January 20.
Tomorrow, there will be a morning skate at the Bell Centre right before the showdown against the Lightning. I expect the only change to be in goal tomorrow… but at the same time, I think Jayden Struble will have to play at some point.