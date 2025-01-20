More than a week without training: Martin St-Louis’ decision reports

What is the difference between the Canadiens and the Canadien? Apart from the plural form…

The Canadiens (as in Team Canada junior) saw their coach Dave Cameron cancel several practices during last month’s tournament. And it hurt.

After all, the team was not ready to play.

But the Canadien (as in Martin St-Louis’ team) did the same thing in the last few days… and it paid off since the team has been doing well for the past few weeks.

Why is that? Because St-Louis has the pulse of his team.

Yes, the CH is winning. But especially, with the impossible schedule of the Flanelle in terms of travel, let’s say that the idea of resting the guys was a good one.

January 7: day off

January 8: practice in Brossard (and press conference of Kent Hughes, to get back in context)

January 9: practice in Brossard

January 10: no morning skate before the game

January 11: no morning skate before the game

January 12: travel, no practice

January 13: practice in Utah

January 14: no morning skate before the game

January 15: travel, no practice

January 16: no morning skate before the game

January 17: travel, no practice

January 18: no morning skate before the game

January 19: no morning skate before the game

January 20 (today): day off

When we take the time to look back, we can see that the Canadien has not practiced much. And clearly, this is due to the many air miles accumulated by the team. Here, day by day, is what it has looked like.

I know that the CH must have a day off on a regular basis (according to the collective agreement), but it’s still striking. And I’m not saying this negatively because the schedule is intense… and because we are in a results league and it is working.

Martin St-Louis gave his players another day off today. Rest has paid off for the last 2-3 weeks, so we don’t change a winning formula. And the players are happy this way. The CH will host the Lightning tomorrow evening at the Bell Centre. Will they hold a morning skate… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 20, 2025

And in the coming days? The plan, for now, is to have a morning skate tomorrow at the Bell Centre. I expect that to take place.On Wednesday, a real practice (the first since January 13) is on the agenda. Afterwards, the team will head to Detroit and we should expect a morning skate Thursday in Michigan.Friday? Day off. Saturday? Morning skate. And Sunday? Day off, according to the current CH plan.

This means that Monday the 27th will likely be the team’s 2nd regular practice only since the trip to Utah. And as a trip to California awaits the CH soon before the four nations tournament in February, the team will not have practiced much over a month.

In a nutshell

Will this catch up with the CH at the end of the season?

