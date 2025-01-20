More than a week without training: Martin St-Louis’ decision reports

More than a week without training: Martin St-Louis’ decision reportsCharles-Alexis Brisebois
What is the difference between the Canadiens and the Canadien? Apart from the plural form…
The Canadiens (as in Team Canada junior) saw their coach Dave Cameron cancel several practices during last month’s tournament. And it hurt.
But the Canadien (as in Martin St-Louis’ team) did the same thing in the last few days… and it paid off since the team has been doing well for the past few weeks.
Yes, the CH is winning. But especially, with the impossible schedule of the Flanelle in terms of travel, let’s say that the idea of resting the guys was a good one.
- January 7: day off
- January 8: practice in Brossard (and press conference of Kent Hughes, to get back in context)
- January 9: practice in Brossard
- January 10: no morning skate before the game
- January 11: no morning skate before the game
- January 12: travel, no practice
- January 13: practice in Utah
- January 14: no morning skate before the game
- January 15: travel, no practice
- January 16: no morning skate before the game
- January 17: travel, no practice
- January 18: no morning skate before the game
- January 19: no morning skate before the game
- January 20 (today): day off
I know that the CH must have a day off on a regular basis (according to the collective agreement), but it’s still striking. And I’m not saying this negatively because the schedule is intense… and because we are in a results league and it is working.
Martin St-Louis gave his players another day off today. Rest has paid off for the last 2-3 weeks, so we don’t change a winning formula. And the players are happy this way.
The CH will host the Lightning tomorrow evening at the Bell Centre. Will they hold a morning skate…
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 20, 2025
This means that Monday the 27th will likely be the team’s 2nd regular practice only since the trip to Utah. And as a trip to California awaits the CH soon before the four nations tournament in February, the team will not have practiced much over a month.
In a nutshell
– Noted.
The Montreal Alliance is proud to announce the acquisition of the organization by a group of 100% Montreal investors made up of Joel Anthony, Léo Bouisson, and Ian-Philip Paul-Hus.
More details: https://t.co/2IaptNMZi7#RepMTL pic.twitter.com/PirNhqZypz
— Alliance de Montréal (@mtl_alliance) January 20, 2025
– Recommended reading.
For a rare time, the former Dodgers reliever is not wrong.https://t.co/EY3g5tEfPR
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 20, 2025
– The more the game goes on, the better he is.
Jakub Dobes in his five career NHL starts with the Habs so far
– 1st period: 4 goals allowed
– 2nd period: 3 goals allowed
– 3rd period: 1 goal allowed
– Overtime (three times): 0 goals allowed pic.twitter.com/zxGTThgPiQ
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 20, 2025