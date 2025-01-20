Ivan Demidov: another Rookie of the Week title that allows him to write history.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Ivan Demidov is dominating in the KHL – despite limited playing time. In fact, he’s been doing quite well for the past few weeks. #VisitOfKentHughes
Congrats to Ivan Demidov on being named the KHL Rookie of the Week AGAIN
He ties the KHL record for the most ROTW titles (6) pic.twitter.com/TKj2URX9wg
6-time KHL Rookie of the Week
19-year-old Ivan Demidov tied KHL record for most ROTW titles (Eeli Tolvanen). pic.twitter.com/9V4YAPY5xH
With Lane Hutson being the best rookie – at least in my eyes – in the NHL, it’s clear that these are two major elements of the Canadiens’ future who are excelling as rookies in their respective leagues.
in bursts
– Indeed.
Il semble avoir compris ce qu’il doit faire pour connaître du succès dans la LNH. @JBernierJDM https://t.co/RbSbavHZRy
– He is impressive, indeed.
Martin St. Louis has high praise for Lane Hutson pic.twitter.com/13jRYy4H9L
