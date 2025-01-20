Ivan Demidov: another Rookie of the Week title that allows him to write history.

Ivan Demidov is dominating in the KHL – despite limited playing time. In fact, he’s been doing quite well for the past few weeks. #VisitOfKentHughes

6-time KHL Rookie of the Week 19-year-old Ivan Demidov tied KHL record for most ROTW titles (Eeli Tolvanen). pic.twitter.com/9V4YAPY5xH — KHL (@khl_eng) January 20, 2025

And this morning we learned that the young prospect of the Canadiens has found a way to be named Rookie of the Week in the Russian league again. Nothing new under the sun.In two games, he scored two goals and earned two assists. He played an average of 19:59 per game.The more Demidov gains confidence, the better he performs. He is rewarded by his coach for his achievements and is also given more high-level hockey in return.Imagine: Roman Rotenberg has realized that even without a contract at the end of the season, Demidov can still play well. Well.But what stands out the most in this whole story is that Demidov has received his sixth nomination this season as Rookie of the Week in the KHL. This allows him to etch his name into the KHL record books.Essentially, he joins Eeli Tolvanen as the only rookie in league history to win the Rookie of the Week title six times. He is just one big week away from claiming exclusive title rights.

With Lane Hutson being the best rookie – at least in my eyes – in the NHL, it’s clear that these are two major elements of the Canadiens’ future who are excelling as rookies in their respective leagues.

Is it possible to believe that, in a perfect world, the CH could have two rookies of the year in consecutive seasons (Hutson 2025, Demidov 2026) in the next 18 months in the NHL? Perhaps, yes.

Il semble avoir compris ce qu’il doit faire pour connaître du succès dans la LNH. @JBernierJDM https://t.co/RbSbavHZRy — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 20, 2025

