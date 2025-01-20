Grief and Heart: François Gagnon Confirms His Return and Explains His Absence

Grief and Heart: François Gagnon Confirms His Return and Explains His AbsenceCharles-Alexis Brisebois
François Gagnon, who has been covering hockey for a long time, announced on social media that he would be able to return to work and cover hockey again.
He just wrote a piece about yesterday’s game for those who are interested.
Hello group: it is with great satisfaction that I reconnect with you, with the #CH, with #RDS, and with the work that I have loved for so long after a medical break that was as necessary as it was beneficial. https://t.co/pgKaDxZXnJ
— Francois Gagnon (@GagnonFrancois) January 20, 2025