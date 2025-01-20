Four to six weeks of absence for Joshua Roy

Bad news for Joshua Roy.The Rocket has just announced that he will be out for a duration of four to six weeks.

It’s said to be an upper-body injury:

Forward Joshua Roy (upper body) will be sidelined for four to six weeks.

pic.twitter.com/c24H8K6myE — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 20, 2025

Roy got injured on Friday in Utica.The forward fell in the offensive zone and his body hit the boards directly.It seems to be the shoulder that took the hard hit:

It’s a shame.

Roy – who claims a total of 27 points in 33 games in Laval this season – is one of the important pieces in the Rocket’s lineup.

Pascal Vincent will have to find a way to shuffle his cards well with the loss of his club’s offensive engine…

The important thing is that Roy will be able to return to play before the end of the season.

If he misses up to six weeks of action, he will at least be able to return to the Rocket’s lineup in March, and at that time, the Canadiens’ AHL affiliate will be in a full race for the playoffs.

This isn’t necessarily ideal because he needs to keep playing to progress, but well. It’s part of the game…

Let’s remember that Joshua Roy was supposed to participate in the American Hockey League All-Star Game, like his teammate Logan Mailloux.

The league will need to find him a replacement, then.