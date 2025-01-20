Four to six weeks of absence for Joshua Roy

Four to six weeks of absence for Joshua RoyMarc-Olivier Cook
It’s said to be an upper-body injury:
Forward Joshua Roy (upper body) will be sidelined for four to six weeks.
Defenseman William Trudeau (lower body) will be sidelined for one to two weeks.
It’s a shame.
Roy – who claims a total of 27 points in 33 games in Laval this season – is one of the important pieces in the Rocket’s lineup.
Pascal Vincent will have to find a way to shuffle his cards well with the loss of his club’s offensive engine…
If he misses up to six weeks of action, he will at least be able to return to the Rocket’s lineup in March, and at that time, the Canadiens’ AHL affiliate will be in a full race for the playoffs.
This isn’t necessarily ideal because he needs to keep playing to progress, but well. It’s part of the game…
Extension
Let’s remember that Joshua Roy was supposed to participate in the American Hockey League All-Star Game, like his teammate Logan Mailloux.