“There was a month ago, it was pretty sure that David Savard was going to be traded.”

Even if he’s slowing down, David Savard still has his importance in Montreal.

He is one of the few veterans on the team, and he enjoys playing the role of big brother to the younger players.

Let’s add to that the fact that he never hesitates to jump on the ice to block a shot, making him an interesting player – again, even though he is no longer the David Savard of his glory days.

Last year, he was spoken of as a player likely to leave before the trade deadline due to his qualities, and this is even more true this year.Why? Because his contract will expire this summer. He could prove to be a good rental player for a team looking to push for the playoffs because he also has experience.

Let’s remember that Savard won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2021.

But while there were good chances of seeing him leave before March 7th a month ago, things are different today.

Pierre LeBrun discussed this in the recent episode of his podcast (Radar):

Now, it’s more complicated because the Canadiens are in the race. – Pierre LeBrun

According to you, what will the CH do with David Savard?

—

The full episode of Radar with @PierreVLeBrun is here https://t.co/ApKrzGnkuJ@Anthodezo #ch #Habs #Radar #savard pic.twitter.com/Uvc9Lsebr9 — commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) January 20, 2025

Things have changed because since December 17, the Canadiens have been the best team in the National Hockey League.The CH has a record of 12-3-1 in the last month, which means that today, the team is fighting for a spot in the playoff race.Ultimately, one must recall one thing in all of this.

The CH – by keeping Savard in Montreal – would be taking the risk of losing the defender for nothing next summer. The Quebecer will be a free agent starting July 1, and there is a chance he could leave.

If he wants to win another Stanley Cup before retiring, perhaps he might be interested in the idea of signing elsewhere.

At the same time, we know how much he loves playing in Montreal…

It’s something to think about, because Savard has his usefulness with the Canadiens in the role he currently occupies. That said, with the arrival of Alexandre Carrier (who is also a right-shot defenseman with experience), it might be easier to let him go compared to last year…

