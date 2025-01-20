Another honor for Fowler: it’s well-deserved after his (almost) perfect weekend.Marc-Olivier Cook
The American – who dominated in his first season in the NCAA – continues to make headlines for all the right reasons.
- 24 saves on 24 shots on Friday against Providence (shutout)
- 29 saves on 29 shots on Saturday against Providence
I’ll take it a step further.
It’s understandable that it’s hard to ask for more!
Jacob Fowler – barring any turn of events – should make the jump to the pros at the end of the season.
He has dominated the collegiate circuit for a year and a half and he needs to face better competition if he wants to continue progressing. His case is different from Michael Hage’s…
Will Fowler’s arrival complicate things? Perhaps… Especially if Dobes continues to perform as he has for the past three weeks.
It’s clear that his performance in the NCAA is earning him points:
- Record of 47-9-2 (!)
- Average of 1.99
- Save percentage of .928
- Eight shutouts
It’s always said to be cautious with a goalie’s statistics in the NCAA (hello, Cayden Primeau), but Fowler’s excellence still deserves to be recognized.
