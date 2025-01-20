Another honor for Fowler: it’s well-deserved after his (almost) perfect weekend.

The Canadiens may have found their future number one goalie in Jacob Fowler.

The American – who dominated in his first season in the NCAA – continues to make headlines for all the right reasons.

Congrats to Jacob Fowler on being named the Hockey East Co-Goaltender of the Week pic.twitter.com/FaDfjicKAa — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 20, 2025

24 saves on 24 shots on Friday against Providence (shutout)

29 saves on 29 shots on Saturday against Providence

He has (again) been named goalie of the week in his conference:Fowler fully deserves this honor because he was almost unbeatable over the weekend.His two games over the weekend were excellent:

I’ll take it a step further.

In his last four starts, the CH prospect has given up only three goals on 96 shots.And he won all his games:

It’s understandable that it’s hard to ask for more!

Jacob Fowler – barring any turn of events – should make the jump to the pros at the end of the season.

And the reason is simple: he has nothing left to learn in the NCAA.

He has dominated the collegiate circuit for a year and a half and he needs to face better competition if he wants to continue progressing. His case is different from Michael Hage’s…

That said, the situation in net is becoming interesting in Montreal right now because Jakub Dobes is on fire.

Will Fowler’s arrival complicate things? Perhaps… Especially if Dobes continues to perform as he has for the past three weeks.

« In the last 5 games of Montembeault and the last 5 games of Dobes, Dobes inspires me more confidence! » –@TonyMarinaro Are we witnessing the beginning of a goalie controversy in Montreal? pic.twitter.com/7pXp0OsHBf — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) January 20, 2025

Even though he was drafted in the 3rd round (2023), Fowler is one of the most exciting prospects in the Canadiens organization right now.

It’s clear that his performance in the NCAA is earning him points:

Record of 47-9-2 (!)

Average of 1.99

Save percentage of .928

Eight shutouts

It’s always said to be cautious with a goalie’s statistics in the NCAA (hello, Cayden Primeau), but Fowler’s excellence still deserves to be recognized.

In Brief

He will need time in the American League like any other goalie his age, but it is reasonable to believe that he has a bright future when we see him being so dominant at Boston College.

