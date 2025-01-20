The Canucks rejected a big offer from the Rangers for Miller’s services.Marc-Olivier Cook
J.T. Miller and the Canucks, it’s not working.
In fact, it’s not working anymore.
And now, it seems to be a question of time before we see him leave Vancouver…
The Rangers are one of the clubs interested in the forward’s services, and they even made an offer to the Canucks this season to bring him back to New York.
Chris Drury offered Mika Zibanejad to Patrik Allvin (one-for-one trade)… And he refused. It makes sense.
- J.T. Miller to New York
- Filip Chytil, Ryan Lindgren, and some future assets (including a first-round pick) to Vancouver
What we’re hearing about the nixed J.T. Miller trade and a new #Canucks direction with @DhaliwalSports, @Peter_Baugh and @StapeAthletic. https://t.co/0cUROrmg9v
— Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) January 20, 2025
I really wonder if Patrik Allvin will be able to get a better offer for his forward…
That being said, the Canucks’ GM is greedy right now, and the reasons to explain that are valid.
Even if it’s no longer working for Miller in Vancouver, we’re still talking about a player who collected 99 and 102 points in 21-22 and 23-24 (in that order), and players of that caliber are not common in the NHL.
