The Canucks rejected a big offer from the Rangers for Miller’s services.

J.T. Miller and the Canucks, it’s not working.

In fact, it’s not working anymore.

And now, it seems to be a question of time before we see him leave Vancouver…

The Rangers are one of the clubs interested in the forward’s services, and they even made an offer to the Canucks this season to bring him back to New York.

Chris Drury offered Mika Zibanejad to Patrik Allvin (one-for-one trade)… And he refused. It makes sense.

J.T. Miller to New York

Filip Chytil, Ryan Lindgren, and some future assets (including a first-round pick) to Vancouver

But now we learn that the Blue Shirts made a big push to convince the Canucks to let Miller go. According to information from The Athletic , this trade almost succeeded:According to The Athletic, the transaction ultimately did not go through because the Canucks were not satisfied with the protection structure of the first-round pick offered by the Rangers:Chytil, Lindgren, and a first-round pick for Miller is still a significant offer.When we look at it closely, Chytil is a guy who can play in the top-6, Lindgren has been on the first pair in New York for a while, and a first-round pick holds the value that we know.

I really wonder if Patrik Allvin will be able to get a better offer for his forward…

That being said, the Canucks’ GM is greedy right now, and the reasons to explain that are valid.

Even if it’s no longer working for Miller in Vancouver, we’re still talking about a player who collected 99 and 102 points in 21-22 and 23-24 (in that order), and players of that caliber are not common in the NHL.

In Brief

Patrik Allvin is waiting for the right offer, and when it comes, the chances of seeing Miller leave will be more than good.

