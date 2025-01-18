Two points in two games: Oliver Kapanen is not experiencing any symptoms from his head injury.

Last Saturday, Oliver Kapanen scared a lot of people by hitting his head hard on the ice during one of his team’s games.

Fortunately, he felt fine in the subsequent games and ultimately did not miss any. On Thursday, he scored and earlier in the day, he recorded an assist.He now has 18 points in 19 games since his return to Sweden.Obviously, the Finn did not perform well in Montreal, but he is still young and has time to improve.

We must be patient with him, and perhaps regaining his confidence with Timra IK was the solution. His last game in the NHL was on November 5. Kasperi’s cousin is doing well in Europe, and the Canadiens have been excellent for a few weeks: the two are not missing each other for now.

It’s a shame he couldn’t play with the Rocket, as that would have greatly helped him in his playoff push and would have been optimal for the development of the 21-year-old, but well. The rules, as strange as they may be, are there to be respected.

All this to say that in the team’s prospects hierarchy, we must not forget Kapanen. There might be Ivan Demidov, David Reinbacher, Michael Hage, and Jacob Fowler who make us dream, but the Finn could have a very important role in the future.

In brief

We need a Jake Evans 2.0. Owen Beck and he will have a similar role on a bottom-6.

The LPHF believes in the potential of Quebec. Interview with the vice president of operations of the women’s hockey league, Amy Scheer, praising the assets of the capital.https://t.co/zdK5SPi0qI — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) January 18, 2025

The Chiefs are two wins away from a third consecutive title. pic.twitter.com/h2LgWGRB9R — 3rd and 1 | The Podcast (@3e_et1) January 19, 2025

TO SEE | Former soccer star Ronaldinho is in Quebec https://t.co/JuLPFyIviH — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 19, 2025

Some pre-game reading: My weekly Stu’s Slapshots notebook focusing on #Habs Hall of Famer Larry Robinson, who is impressed by Martin St. Louis. He also talks about coaching lessons he learned from Scotty Bowman and Jacques Lemaire and much more #HabsIO: https://t.co/GWHQTRx6Es — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 19, 2025

Quebecer Devon Levi gets another chance in Buffalo! pic.twitter.com/ei7rqqnzzZ — RDS (@RDSca) January 18, 2025

— A 100th goal for Jonathan Drouin.