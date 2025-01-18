Arber Xhekaj declines Ryan Reaves’ invitation.Raphael Simard
One wonders why Ryan Reaves has been included in the Toronto lineup for tonight’s game.
After all, he brings absolutely nothing to the ice apart from the occasional physical play. He hasn’t even dropped the gloves this season, and tonight he wants to end that drought.
Scoreboard. pic.twitter.com/elXKRfeSBR
— Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) January 19, 2025
I don’t know if the coaches told him not to drop the gloves, but if the young man made that decision by himself, it proves what we have known for some time: Xhekaj is becoming more mature.
#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/R7F72z6rJ3
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 19, 2025
He chooses the right moments to deliver them; he no longer compromises easily and doesn’t drop the gloves every two seconds.
And above all, unnecessary penalties have greatly decreased. It’s no coincidence that number 72 is used on a third pair and not in the stands like Jayden Struble.