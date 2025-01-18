Arber Xhekaj declines Ryan Reaves’ invitation.

One wonders why Ryan Reaves has been included in the Toronto lineup for tonight’s game.

After all, he brings absolutely nothing to the ice apart from the occasional physical play. He hasn’t even dropped the gloves this season, and tonight he wants to end that drought.

At the end of the first period, he invited Arber Xhekaj to dance, but wisely, the Montreal defender declined and even pointed to the scoreboard. It was 3-0 at that moment, and the home team had just scored two goals in nine seconds.On one hand, Reaves tried to whip his team into shape, and Xhekaj did well to refuse and not change the momentum.

I don’t know if the coaches told him not to drop the gloves, but if the young man made that decision by himself, it proves what we have known for some time: Xhekaj is becoming more mature.

This season, he has simplified his game. He still delivers good checks, including this one on Reaves:

He chooses the right moments to deliver them; he no longer compromises easily and doesn’t drop the gloves every two seconds.

And above all, unnecessary penalties have greatly decreased. It’s no coincidence that number 72 is used on a third pair and not in the stands like Jayden Struble.

Overtime

The left-hander has impressed me a lot recently, and I believe he has solidified his role as the sixth defenseman (for now).In 41 games, he may only have five points, but he also has a good record under the circumstances: minus-1.