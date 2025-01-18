Skip to content
Ryan Reaves in uniform: Craig Berube wants to be ready for “the physical players of the CH”

 Félix Forget
This evening at the Bell Centre, we will witness a big match between the Canadiens and the Maple Leafs. We know that these two teams, who don’t get along well, are both doing very well lately… so we can expect a big game.

And especially, a game that sparks the interest of the fans.

So it will be a heavyweight duel if we consider the recent successes of both teams… but it could quickly turn into a heavyweight duel in the other sense of the term.

The reason? Ryan Reaves will be in uniform tonight… and Craig Berube made this decision to “be ready to face the physical players of the Canadiens”.

Obviously, when we think of Reaves and the Canadiens, we also think of Arber Xhekaj. After all, we are talking about two heavyweights in the league… and especially, about two guys who have a history.

Last season, both dropped their gloves in the first game of the season.

That said, things have changed quite a bit since then. Xhekaj fights much less, and importantly, he is capable of helping the CH in other ways, as he is doing excellent work alongside David Savard.

Meanwhile, Reaves is having a… particular season. In fact, in 28 games this season, the tough guy from the Maple Leafs has as many fights as goals… and he is still looking for his first goal this season.

However, Reaves hasn’t become a good boy either: he admitted this week that he is eager to throw the gloves because “it’s been a long time”.

We can therefore expect to see him poke Xhekaj tonight… but the Canadiens’ defender must not fall into the trap. He is much more important for the CH than Reaves is for the Leafs, after all.

If Michael Pezzetta is still in uniform tonight (there haven’t been any call-ups from Laval for now, so we should expect to see him play), I wonder if it will be him who will “take care” of Reaves. After spending almost the entire game on the bench, he might as well spend some of that time in the penalty box.

But clearly, we should expect some action tonight. The Leafs seem to respect the physical players of the CH, and if Reaves is in uniform (he hasn’t been a regular in the lineup for a month), it’s because there’s a message to be sent.

Let’s hope at least that we don’t cross the line. Imagine if Reaves were to make a dirty hit on Lane Hutson…


