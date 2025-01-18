Ivan Demidov: despite his three-point game, it seems he has lost his spot on the top line.

Ivan Demidov is having a big year with SKA. The forward, who has 35 points in 44 games this season, manages to shine even if his ice time hasn’t always been there.

He is really, really loaded with talent.

That said, in recent weeks, we have seen him in a much more prominent role. He is playing much more… and unsurprisingly, the points are following, having scored three in his last game.

But evidently, his strong performance and the compliments from his coach do not seem to have been enough to keep him on the first line. Indeed, in a video published by SKA, Demidov is seen training in a blue jersey… and the blue jersey means he has been training on the second line.

The club only plays on Tuesday, which means that could still change… but Roman Rotenberg seems to want to (again) stir things up.

SKA just posted this video of Ivan on TikTok. They don’t play until Tuesday, but as of now, Ivan would be playing on the 2nd line apparently. Obviously after getting 3 points and playing 22:05 minutes, the logical thing is to demote him. pic.twitter.com/BVIfhd4eNg — Alex Jodoin (@colegoalfield) January 18, 2025

It should be noted that despite Demidov’s recent individual successes, SKA is struggling lately. During the team’s last game, for example, Demidov’s three points were not enough as the club lost.

The team’s record of 25-15-5 is not satisfactory considering the high expectations. Unless there is a real meltdown, it will be enough to make the playoffs… but SKA will not enter as a favorite. However, it should be remembered that even a premature elimination from the club would not bring Demidov to Montreal this season.

Returning to the kid, this means he continues to move around from line to line within his team. He clearly seems to be a piece of the solution for SKA… and even if he remains in the top-6, he seems to be on the verge of losing his spot on the first line even though the last few days could not have gone better for him.

I wonder how Demidov is taking this, especially since meanwhile, in Montreal, the lines are more stable than ever…

In Brief

— News from the Victory.

Montreal 4 – Minnesota 2: Another successful test for the depth of Victory A text by @NicLandryRDS https://t.co/COm1UBZBNB — RDS (@RDSca) January 18, 2025

— Note.

For tonight’s game in Laval, please note that heavy traffic is expected around Place Bell due to the Canadian National Figure Skating Championships. Please plan your travel accordingly and prioritize public transport. For… — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) January 18, 2025

— What a photo.

bringing this back to celebrate Kent’s three years with the Habs bringing this back to celebrate Kent’s three years with the Habs#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/aTmXNa3NTP — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 18, 2025

— A name to watch next winter.