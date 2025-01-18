Games decided by a goal: this year, Habs win them (and it changes everything)Félix Forget
It has now been more than a month since the Canadiens have been playing some very good hockey. In fact, they are downright the best team in the league (in terms of points percentage) for the past few weeks… and this, while the team was ranked 32nd in the overall standings back in November.
It’s a turn of events as spectacular as it is unexpected.
Because this year, the Canadiens are winning those games… and it changes everything. This even makes Serge Savard, who chatted with Marc de Foy (TVA Sports), wonder if the success of the Habs is truly that impressive.
When we look at the Canadiens’ record in games that have been decided by one goal, we see that it is 10-2-4. At the same point last year, it was 14-6-7.
All of this allows us to see two things: the team is playing a fewer number of very close games (before, it was because they were being crushed, but now, it’s because they are capable of being more dominant), and most importantly, it shows that they are winning them with much more consistency.
Last year, at the end of the season, the Canadiens’ record in those one-goal decided games was 17-11-16. It should be remembered that at the end of last season, the team emphasized the importance of winning those games more regularly, as they could very well have been close to the playoffs if they had been able to replace a few overtime losses with wins.
But above all, what all this indicates is that at the moment, the Canadiens are capable of winning close games… and unlike in previous years, the fact that they are playing fewer of them (and continue to win) demonstrates that they do not always need to be rescued by their goalie. That too is something we haven’t seen in a long time in Montreal.
