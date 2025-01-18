Top-2: historic evening for Alex Nedeljkovic with 40 saves, one goal, and one assist

Top-2: historic evening for Alex Nedeljkovic with 40 saves, one goal, and one assistMathis Therrien
GOALIE GOAL! GOALIE GOAL! GOALIE GOAL! pic.twitter.com/SCwSAcVZg2
— NHL (@NHL) January 18, 2025
The first goalie in NHL history to score a goal and record an assist in a game.
Alex Nedeljkovic. pic.twitter.com/PqLEL1IVld
— NHL (@NHL) January 18, 2025
Additionally, Nedeljkovic made 40 saves on 42 shots, which really sealed the Penguins’ victory, as they only managed 19 shots on goal.
Alex Nedeljkovic becomes the first goalie to score in the:
– ECHL: Dec. 30, 2016
– AHL: Mar. 10, 2018 & Nov. 17, 2023
– NHL: Jan. 17, 2025
A natural goalscorer
(: @TheAHL, @ECHL) pic.twitter.com/JtYEtl276F
— NHL (@NHL) January 18, 2025
In the other game of the night, there wasn’t anything as significant and interesting, but we still witnessed a great battle between two excellent teams.
Seth Jarvis gets the @Canes fans on their feet!
: @NHLNetwork pic.twitter.com/iRArQnwOYf
— NHL (@NHL) January 18, 2025
Overtime
Friday’s two-game slate wrapped with the @penguins and @Canes each picking up victories.#NHLStats: https://t.co/9GPYXwKrdA pic.twitter.com/2MrxjvKoP3
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 18, 2025
