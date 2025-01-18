Skip to content
Top-2: historic evening for Alex Nedeljkovic with 40 saves, one goal, and one assist

 Mathis Therrien
Top-2: historic evening for Alex Nedeljkovic with 40 saves, one goal, and one assist
It was a very quiet Friday night last night in the National Hockey League, with only two games on the schedule.

Despite this, a few highlights (including one very big one in particular) caught attention.

Here is a report.

1. Alex Nedeljkovic becomes the first goalie in NHL history to score a goal AND an assist in a game

When a goal is scored by a goalie, regardless of the sport, it is generally quite an achievement.

It is an event that makes the rounds on social media and obviously attracts a lot of attention.

And last night, in a 5-2 victory for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Buffalo Sabres, Alex Nedeljkovic scored a goal.

What is even more impressive is that Nedeljkovic also got an assist in this game, making him the first goalie in NHL history to score a goal and an assist in the same game.

Additionally, Nedeljkovic made 40 saves on 42 shots, which really sealed the Penguins’ victory, as they only managed 19 shots on goal.

It is also worth noting that with this goal, Nedeljkovic is the first goalie in the history of hockey to score a goal in the ECHL, AHL, and NHL.

In short, a historic night for the 29-year-old goalie.

2. Seth Jarvis scores two goals against the Golden Knights

In the other game of the night, there wasn’t anything as significant and interesting, but we still witnessed a great battle between two excellent teams.

The Carolina Hurricanes managed to win a tight game 3-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Canes can thank Seth Jarvis, who scored two goals in the match.

With this victory, Carolina finds itself just one point behind the New Jersey Devils and in second place in the Metropolitan Division with a game in hand.


Overtime

– Here are the results from the previous day.

– Here are the top scorers from the previous day.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Today’s NHL schedule: 15 games.

(Credit: Google/NHL)
(Credit: Google/NHL)

