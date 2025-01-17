Jake Oettinger on the Habs: “It’s crazy how this team is better than last year’s.”

Jake Oettinger got a close look at the Canadiens during the last week. After being the winning goalie during the Stars’ visit to Montreal on Saturday, he was back in net last night against the Canadiens, in a losing effort.

Despite the fact that the Canadiens did not perform extremely well collectively last night, with only 23 shots on goal, Oettinger did not hesitate to pay tribute to the Tricolore after the game.

«We had a bunch of chances all night. Just needed one more to go our way.»@DallasStars goalie Jake Oettinger comments on his team’s performance against Montreal #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/10omA95WMQ — Victory+ (@victoryplustv) January 17, 2025

« It’s crazy how this team is better than last year’s and the year before. Their power play is good, their top-6 is as talented as any in the NHL. If you give them a little space, they will make you pay. » – Jake Oettinger

After the coaches, it’s the excellent players in the league who recognize the level of play of the Canadiens.

Something special is really happening with this team. Beyond the number of victories, it’s the way they go after them that is impressive.

There are no passengers on this team right now. Every player is comfortable in their role and finds a way to produce at the right moment.

Against Utah, Suzuki’s line was not the most dominant, but Dach and his line mates found a way to score. Yesterday, it was Suzuki’s line that took charge. And despite the loss of Emil Heineman, Jake Evans’ line continues to perform well.

Everything is in place for an excellent game tomorrow night at the Bell Centre, as the Maple Leafs will be the visitors.

In Brief

