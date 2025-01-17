Joshua Roy hits the boards hard and has to leave the Rocket game.

The Rocket is in action tonight in Utica against the Comets.

Unfortunately, they have lost the services of Joshua Roy, who took a heavy fall into the boards near the local team’s net.

The Rocket just lost the services of Joshua Roy who fell hard at the bottom of the ramp near the opposing net. His left shoulder took all the impact. Hoping it’s not too serious. The Rocket confirms he will not return to the game. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 18, 2025

It was a silly fall and it seems his left shoulder absorbed the impact.

The Rocket has already announced that he will not be back tonight.

We expect a call-up in the coming days from the CH to compensate for the loss of Emil Heineman, and even though Roy wasn’t the first name that came to mind, the timing of his injury isn’t good.