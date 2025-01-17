Skip to content
 Pablo Herrera-Vergara
Joshua Roy hits the boards hard and has to leave the Rocket game.
Credit: Getty Images

The Rocket is in action tonight in Utica against the Comets.

Unfortunately, they have lost the services of Joshua Roy, who took a heavy fall into the boards near the local team’s net.

It was a silly fall and it seems his left shoulder absorbed the impact.

The Rocket has already announced that he will not be back tonight.

We expect a call-up in the coming days from the CH to compensate for the loss of Emil Heineman, and even though Roy wasn’t the first name that came to mind, the timing of his injury isn’t good.

