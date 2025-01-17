David Reinbacher very explosive on skates: a very good news

With all the success of the CH and the slowdown in Matvei Michkov’s production, David Reinbacher is no longer being talked about much. We will remember that the CH prospect underwent left knee surgery on October 1st.

The news is very encouraging in his case as he has started skating again in recent days with the team therapists.

The news is even more encouraging today as images of his training have been captured.

David Reinbacher is back on the ice in Brossard! pic.twitter.com/zh8Kfd0H2K — Le 5 à 7 (@5a7RDS) January 17, 2025

I am not a doctor, but he seems very comfortable and fluid on his skates. He has participated in various types of fairly intense exercises, and his knee appears to have responded well.

Could he be ahead of schedule? The CH had announced that he would miss 5 to 6 months, which brings us to between March and April.

Reinbacher seems well on his way to seeing action before the end of the regular season. Anthony Marcotte mentioned in recent days that the Rocket would not hesitate to use him for the end of the season and the playoffs if he recovers well.

The mistake would be to bring him back too quickly and for him to suffer another injury, which would be a disaster for the organization.

But if he is indeed ready, he needs to see action to save his season a bit. He had performed well with the Rocket at the end of last season and could play a big role in the playoffs.

I am one of those who believe that the CH should have chosen Matvei Michkov 5th overall, but I believe in David Reinbacher’s potential to establish himself as an excellent defenseman in the NHL. The type of defender that is so useful in playoffs where fewer goals are scored and the game is tighter.

