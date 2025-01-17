David Ettedgui sees Sam Bennett as the 3rd center of the CH (and it makes sense)

So far this season, there aren’t really any players who have disappointed significantly for the Canadiens.

Cayden Primeau is one of the names that comes to mind in terms of disappointment, but there’s also Christian Dvorak.

For Dvorak, the chances of seeing him again next year are quite slim.Jake Evans is having quite a season and is an excellent bottom-6 center. With Dvorak likely leaving, there would be another center missing from the last two lines looking ahead to next season.To support Evans, David Ettedgui has suggested signing Sam Bennett as a third center this summer, if he does not extend with the Florida Panthers.And honestly, that makes a lot of sense.

That’s what he announced yesterday on BPM Sports.

We know what Bennett can bring to a team, especially in the playoffs, having played a key role in winning the Stanley Cup last summer.He scored 7 goals and collected 7 assists in 19 games, while playing just over 16 minutes per game during the spring dance

He doesn’t hesitate to hit and go where it pays off. He is also very effective along the boards.

The Canadiens announced earlier this season that they would look to add a rugged forward for the bottom-6.And even if it means waiting until this summer, Bennett would be one of the best options, if not the best option for that role.

However, we must not forget that the Canadiens will have to re-sign Evans, and it won’t be cheap. He should be able to get at least $4 million a year, and this, even if it has been a bit more difficult for him lately.

If, on top of that, the Canadiens have to pay a lot to acquire Bennett, Kent Hughes will need to closely monitor the salary cap for the years to come. Otherwise, he might have to make tough choices.

Let’s just say I fully trust Kent Hughes with the future of the Canadiens. The Montreal club is in very good hands.

