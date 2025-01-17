David Ettedgui sees Sam Bennett as the 3rd center of the CH (and it makes sense)Michaël Petit
So far this season, there aren’t really any players who have disappointed significantly for the Canadiens.
Cayden Primeau is one of the names that comes to mind in terms of disappointment, but there’s also Christian Dvorak.
That’s what he announced yesterday on BPM Sports.
Would Sam Bennett be a prime pick for Kent Hughes? https://t.co/smcpVaBvTP
#laraquegonzo #bennett #Canadiens pic.twitter.com/1hNJ9oKjhT
— BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) January 16, 2025
He doesn’t hesitate to hit and go where it pays off. He is also very effective along the boards.
However, we must not forget that the Canadiens will have to re-sign Evans, and it won’t be cheap. He should be able to get at least $4 million a year, and this, even if it has been a bit more difficult for him lately.
Let’s just say I fully trust Kent Hughes with the future of the Canadiens. The Montreal club is in very good hands.
In Brief
– Too bad for the Penguins.
Kris Letang (illness) will not play in tonight’s game.
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 18, 2025
– Interesting.
The Junior World Championship and the PHF are in the sights of Quebechttps://t.co/YPwyoi5O6T
— RDS (@RDSca) January 18, 2025
– Chabot is undoubtedly happy to finally have a regular partner by his side.
Quebecer Thomas Chabot has received precious help from the Senators’ management last summer, and he is reaping the rewards this season @JFChaumontLNH met with him: https://t.co/IO1Onoemj3 pic.twitter.com/7ir8j62EbL
— NHL (@LNH_FR) January 17, 2025
– Indeed.
The Blue Jays’ management is not doing its job. https://t.co/7WVHN8S5b1
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 18, 2025
– That’s the least you could say.
Merab Dvalishvili’s been on a DOMINANT run since losing his first two UFC fights
: #UFC311 PPV TOMORROW at 10pm ET on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/K9lmOEnJtW
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 18, 2025