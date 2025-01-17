4 nations: The price to see Canada at the Bell Centre is astronomical.Michaël Petit
Just heard on one of the Canadian sports shows that the @NHL is concerned by slow ticket sales for the 4 Nations Faceoff. Didn’t take me long to figure out why. Anyone who thinks 225 bucks for back row in the corner is a reasonable price point is a deeply unserious person. #NHL pic.twitter.com/d1m8GpLhmV
— Michael Leach (@LeachCityNewsTO) January 17, 2025
The prices above were on the Ticketmaster site, and wait until you see the price for the match on February 15, featuring Canada and the United States.
The price for a single ticket is more than $500…
$225 for Canada v Sweden was a bargain compared to Canada v US. $515 per, wow! That’s just pure hubris. For a father and kid, plus parking and 2 popcorn and 2 pop, you’re looking at a paycheque for the avg Canadian. This isn’t growing the game, it’s ripping off your fans. #NHL https://t.co/AoqEj90FPM pic.twitter.com/Avo92gnWEj
— Michael Leach (@LeachCityNewsTO) January 17, 2025
Even though I expected them to sell like hotcakes, looking at how much a pair of tickets would cost, with a little snack and parking, it’s getting expensive.
In Brief
– A nice milestone for Marner.
After recording his 700th point against the Devils, Mitch Marner is now the fastest player to reach the mark in Maple Leafs history pic.twitter.com/IZbO6JqsbP
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 17, 2025
– Worth listening to.
Le hype est vrai, Lane Hutson mérite d’être le favori au Calder
Nouvel épisode du Combo présenté par @Miseojeu avec @stephgonzz : Hutson, Caufield, Laine, NFL et + encore: https://t.co/bpUgUUuv2h pic.twitter.com/mx604L796V
— Maxime Van Houtte (@maxvanhoutte) January 17, 2025
– Really unfortunate for the Blue Jays.
Il a donc lui aussi tourné le dos aux Blue Jays. https://t.co/9QMlhfqWxs
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 17, 2025
– Worth reading.
Et pas les moindres! https://t.co/atnhD9tF4Q
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 17, 2025
– Good news for Bayern Munich.
Alphonso Davies en voie de prolonger pour 4 ans avec le Bayernhttps://t.co/wcjEmjhJww
— RDS (@RDSca) January 17, 2025