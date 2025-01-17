Skip to content
4 nations: The price to see Canada at the Bell Centre is astronomical.

 Michaël Petit
4 nations: The price to see Canada at the Bell Centre is astronomical.
Credit: Getty Images
Several hockey fans are eagerly awaiting the Four Nations Tournament.

Even though countries like the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Russia will not be part of the tournament, Canada, the United States, Sweden, and Finland will excite all the spectators present.

However, ticket sales for the tournament are currently sluggish, and the NHL is concerned about this.

By looking at the prices, especially for the Canada games, we better understand why.

As reported by Michael Leach from the Toronto radio station 680 News, the prices for the Canada versus Sweden match at the Bell Centre in the pit are exorbitant.

The prices above were on the Ticketmaster site, and wait until you see the price for the match on February 15, featuring Canada and the United States.

The price for a single ticket is more than $500

And if some wealthier individuals want to treat themselves and watch the match from the front row, they should expect a minimum of $2300 + taxes to go solo.

Looking on the billets.ca, ticket prices are less astronomical, but they remain very high.

It should be noted that the matches on February 12, 13, and 15 will be held at the Bell Centre, while the matches on February 17 and the gold medal match (February 20) will be in Boston.

Even though I expected them to sell like hotcakes, looking at how much a pair of tickets would cost, with a little snack and parking, it’s getting expensive.

At least, the matchups not including Canada are relatively affordable, similar to a price to see the Montreal Canadiens, and it will still be excellent hockey.

In short, I think I will watch all this from my couch on my television.


