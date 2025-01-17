4 nations: The price to see Canada at the Bell Centre is astronomical.

Just heard on one of the Canadian sports shows that the @NHL is concerned by slow ticket sales for the 4 Nations Faceoff. Didn’t take me long to figure out why. Anyone who thinks 225 bucks for back row in the corner is a reasonable price point is a deeply unserious person. #NHL pic.twitter.com/d1m8GpLhmV — Michael Leach (@LeachCityNewsTO) January 17, 2025

Several hockey fans are eagerly awaiting the Four Nations Tournament.Even though countries like the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Russia will not be part of the tournament, Canada, the United States, Sweden, and Finland will excite all the spectators present.However, ticket sales for the tournament are currently sluggish, and the NHL is concerned about this.By looking at the prices, especially for the Canada games, we better understand why.As reported by Michael Leach from the Toronto radio station 680 News, the prices for the Canada versus Sweden match at the Bell Centre in the pit are exorbitant.

The prices above were on the Ticketmaster site, and wait until you see the price for the match on February 15, featuring Canada and the United States.

The price for a single ticket is more than $500…

$225 for Canada v Sweden was a bargain compared to Canada v US. $515 per, wow! That’s just pure hubris. For a father and kid, plus parking and 2 popcorn and 2 pop, you’re looking at a paycheque for the avg Canadian. This isn’t growing the game, it’s ripping off your fans. #NHL https://t.co/AoqEj90FPM pic.twitter.com/Avo92gnWEj — Michael Leach (@LeachCityNewsTO) January 17, 2025

And if some wealthier individuals want to treat themselves and watch the match from the front row, they should expect a minimum of $2300 + taxes to go solo.Looking on the billets.ca , ticket prices are less astronomical, but they remain very high.It should be noted that the matches on February 12, 13, and 15 will be held at the Bell Centre, while the matches on February 17 and the gold medal match (February 20) will be in Boston.

Even though I expected them to sell like hotcakes, looking at how much a pair of tickets would cost, with a little snack and parking, it’s getting expensive.

In Brief

At least, the matchups not including Canada are relatively affordable, similar to a price to see the Montreal Canadiens, and it will still be excellent hockey.In short, I think I will watch all this from my couch on my television.

– A nice milestone for Marner.

After recording his 700th point against the Devils, Mitch Marner is now the fastest player to reach the mark in Maple Leafs history pic.twitter.com/IZbO6JqsbP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 17, 2025

– Worth listening to.

Le hype est vrai, Lane Hutson mérite d’être le favori au Calder Nouvel épisode du Combo présenté par @Miseojeu avec @stephgonzz : Hutson, Caufield, Laine, NFL et + encore: https://t.co/bpUgUUuv2h pic.twitter.com/mx604L796V — Maxime Van Houtte (@maxvanhoutte) January 17, 2025

– Really unfortunate for the Blue Jays.

Il a donc lui aussi tourné le dos aux Blue Jays. https://t.co/9QMlhfqWxs — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 17, 2025

– Worth reading.

Et pas les moindres! https://t.co/atnhD9tF4Q — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 17, 2025

