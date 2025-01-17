Compared to the last season (after 44 games), the CH has only three points more.

It’s been a long time since I’ve enjoyed watching the Canadiens play this much.

And I’m sure I’m not alone on my island!

After the past few difficult years, it’s nice to see the team winning…

There’s a real buzz in the city right now since the Canadiens are the team to watch in the NHL.

The Habs are one point behind the Bruins and a playoff spot… And they are also just three points behind the Lightning and third place in the Atlantic division.

The team is making progress, but to what extent?

I ask the question because this morning, Réjean Tremblay mentioned in his column that the team’s progress in terms of points collected is “quite minimal.”

And he is right.After 44 games last year, the Canadiens had a record of 19 wins, 18 losses, and seven overtime losses.The team collected 45 points over its first 44 games of the season, to put it another way.What does it look like this year?The Habs have a record of 22 wins, 18 losses, and four overtime losses after playing their first 44 games of the season.That amounts to 48 points:

The difference in points isn’t huge, let’s be clear.

But it is in the standings. After 44 games last season, the Habs were sitting in 24th place in the league standings.They are in 18th place as I write these lines.

Overall, we see progress, and that’s what’s important. The Canadiens managed to get back on track after a terrible start to the season, and they find themselves in an interesting position today.

This aligns with the organization’s goals as well. The management spoke about the mix even before the season started, wanting the team to improve collectively.

That’s exactly what’s happening right now.

