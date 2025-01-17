Compared to the last season (after 44 games), the CH has only three points more.Marc-Olivier Cook
It’s been a long time since I’ve enjoyed watching the Canadiens play this much.
And I’m sure I’m not alone on my island!
After the past few difficult years, it’s nice to see the team winning…
There’s a real buzz in the city right now since the Canadiens are the team to watch in the NHL.
The Habs are one point behind the Bruins and a playoff spot… And they are also just three points behind the Lightning and third place in the Atlantic division.
I ask the question because this morning, Réjean Tremblay mentioned in his column that the team’s progress in terms of points collected is “quite minimal.”
The difference in points isn’t huge, let’s be clear.
Overall, we see progress, and that’s what’s important. The Canadiens managed to get back on track after a terrible start to the season, and they find themselves in an interesting position today.
This aligns with the organization’s goals as well. The management spoke about the mix even before the season started, wanting the team to improve collectively.
That’s exactly what’s happening right now.
In brief
– Suspension for the Islanders player.
Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov has been suspended three games for an illegal check to the head against Flyers forward Ryan Poehling. pic.twitter.com/rV6G8EX6gA
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 17, 2025
– Interesting news in the NHL.
**Exclusive**
The NHL has canceled escrow payments from players for the rest of the year; due to higher revenue earnings.
Not only that, but they’re also sharing their extra profits with the players (2-6%).
The salary cap was projected to go to $93M, I’m not so sure anymore.. https://t.co/Q8FQ8Zbnm5
— Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) January 17, 2025
– It looks good.
Oilers defense with Klingberg:
Ekholm-Bouchard
Kulak-Emberson
Nurse-Klingberg
Is this a Cup winning defensive group? pic.twitter.com/X3EXh2jieH
— Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) January 17, 2025
– A few updates from MLB:
Good news. https://t.co/ozQYgqursE
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 17, 2025