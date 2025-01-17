Rumor corner: The Devils are (very) involved in the J.T. Miller situation.

Nothing is going well for the Canucks.The Vancouver team has lost 11 of its last 15 games, and right now, the chain is really falling apart.

The leaders of the club no longer want to give their all on the ice, and it shows. Yesterday, J.T. Miller looked like a guy who couldn’t care less, quite simply:

There are several rumors surrounding Miller right now because things are not working out for him in Vancouver.

We’re talking about a super talented player… But we’re also talking about a guy who seems to want to do things his way most of the time.

And it doesn’t work like that if you want to help your team win.

It’s relevant to discuss the forward because, according to the latest news, it seems that the Devils are very interested in the idea of adding his services.

There’s some smoke out there that the Devils are really kicking the tires on JT Miller. — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) January 17, 2025

And there might even be discussions happening right now to make it happen:In New Jersey, it is known that Simon Nemec is not satisfied with his usage

Could the defender be included in an offer to convince the Canucks to let Miller go? That would make sense…

However, it’s worth noting that the Devils currently have cap space of just under $2 million ($1,894,436) and they will need to shed some salary to add Miller to the lineup.

If they are able to… They will be worth watching because they already have a potent offense:

Seth Jones on the market in Chicago?

As we know: things are going badly in Chicago.

The Hawks are not progressing as they have not been able to surround Connor Bedard in the right way, and now, questions are starting to arise about the team’s rebuilding process.

That said, given that it’s not working out and as he is starting to age, Seth Jones is at the center of some rumors right now.

Dreger on Insider Trading says teams are calling Chicago about Seth Jones. Contract at 9.5M AAV runs until 2029 and he has full NMC across the board. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 17, 2025

According to Darren Dreger, teams have called for the services of the big defenseman:The problem with Jones is as follows.

He is in the third year of an eight-year contract… Which totals him $9.5 million per season.

That isof money for a 30-year-old defenseman who seems to be in decline.Obviously, the Hawks will have to retain part of his salary to transfer him elsewhere because there is no team that would accept that contract.

It’s unfortunate that the Coyotes are gone… They were known for taking on bad contracts to meet the salary floor in the NHL. Hehe.

Seriously, the Jones situation will be worth monitoring in the coming weeks. But if a trade happens, I expect it to occur next summer.

Trading a big contract like his is complicated during the regular season…

The Avalanche do not want to trade Rantanen

The situation of Mikko Rantanen in Colorado is starting to gain traction.

Will he be able to sign a big contract and be paid what he’s worth? That’s what seems complicated right now…

The Avalanche still have the option to trade him before the trade deadline (or July 1) to avoid losing him for nothing, but that is not in the organization’s plans.

No, Colorado has no interest in exploring a trade involving Mikko Rantanen. – David Pagnotta

Friday column time, as I touch on the #Blackhawks and their willingness to move Seth Jones, I also hit on:

– #GoAvsGo & Rantanen

– #LetsGoPens next move

– #NJDevils GM denying #Canucks talks

– #LetsGoOilers & Klingberg

– #UtahHC looking to spend + more https://t.co/X5DzMygEd4 — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) January 17, 2025

Not at all, even:Chris MacFarland has a significant problem to solve.

What I’m really wondering is what Rantanen thinks about all of this…

Let’s not forget that he won the Stanley Cup (2021-2022) and that he’s been playing in Colorado since the start of his career.

Will he want to sign a new contract (perhaps for less) with the team that drafted him in 2015… Or would he rather test the free agent market to sign one of the biggest contracts in the NHL?

Quick Hits

The Habs with Michael Pezzetta back in the lineup since Jan. 3rd: — Loss vs Chicago

— Win vs Colorado

— Win vs Vancouver

— Win vs Washington

— Win vs Utah

— Win vs Dallas Good luck charm ? pic.twitter.com/jf4EII5KzI — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 17, 2025

Most points through 700 career games: 1,647 — Wayne Gretzky

1,397 — Mario Lemieux

1,049 — Mike Bossy

1,046 — Connor McDavid (only played 687 games) Can we confidently say right now that McDavid is the 3rd best point producer of all-time? pic.twitter.com/BjbUUemd5J — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) January 17, 2025

FRIDAY MOOD pic.twitter.com/jmnn2f2Wkw — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) January 17, 2025

