Caufield is one point behind Suzuki: It really is time to start talking about #13’s season.

I find that we don’t talk enough about Cole Caufield.

In what many people were referring to as a down year, Cole Caufield had career highs (28 goals and 65 points) and rounded out his 200-foot game.

This year, he has 24 goals and 43 points in 44 games and is playing unbelievable away from the puck.

That $7.85M AAV runs through 2031 — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 17, 2025

Last year, we all criticized him because we expected more from him. Yet, he finished the 23-24 season with his best career numbers, both in goals (28) and points (65).This is not trivial.But this year, we see a different Cole Caufield.The young forward has claimed a total of 43 points in 44 games since the beginning of the season, and it shows that he has improved his game without the puck.Eric Engels is right to point this out on Twitter.I want to give some love to #13. Are you ready?Here we go!He is the leading scorer for the Canadiens since then, with Hutson (17 points) and Suzuki (16 points) closely following.

Last year, after 44 games, he had only 33 points… and was ranked 85th among the league’s most productive players.

Last year, after 44 games, Caufield scored 14 goals on 159 shots. His shooting percentage was 8.8%.

There is a clear improvement as evident as rock water in his game, and it’s beautiful to see. It was reasonable to think that Laine’s arrival might cause him some issues (especially in the power play)… But that is not the case.

Caufield was so excited for Laine’s first as a Hab pic.twitter.com/NZfuZ9jejT — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 4, 2024

Both are capable of co-existing on the ice, and both can be productive on the power play even while playing together, which is interesting.They seem to get along well, too:But what stands out is when we see Caufield being so good five-on-five. 32 of his 43 points this season have been scored at even strength (he leads the Habs in that area as well), and that changes the game because he is constantly dangerous right now.

This wasn’t always the case during the last campaign.

All this to say, there is no one in town who can be disappointed with Tit-Cole’s performance right now.

He is playing up to his talent level, scoring important goals… And we see how important he has been in Martin St-Louis’s lineup since the beginning of the season.

In brief

It feels good because we know how much he has the tools to become one of the (very) good players in the NHL.He is only 24 years old, after all!

– Oh. Reinforcements in Edmonton.

Les Oilers ajoutent de la profondeur en défense pic.twitter.com/0ij8cEvXhN — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) January 17, 2025

– Good point.

C’est évident que Kent Hughes envisageait de signer un vétéran gardien pour épauler Samuel Montembeault à Montréal la saison prochaine. C’est là que Jakub Dobes est arrivé dans le décor pour régler l’histoire. Montembeault-Dobes sera un duo parfait avec le #CH la saison… — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) January 17, 2025

– Colleague Maxime Truman asked questions to Prince Owusu and Samuel Piette today. Here are the highlights:

#CFMTL Prince Owusu en point de presse cet après-midi : – Je lui ai demandé s’il avait encore un peu de « TFC blood in him ». Il a répondu avec sincérité « it’s done. » – Comment se décrit-il comme joueur ? Il s’est d’abord et avant tout qualifié de joueur très explosif,… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 17, 2025

#CFMTL Samuel Piette en point de presse cet après-midi. Quelques très bonnes réponses de la part du capitaine. – Samuel a confirmé que pour l’instant, le plan, c’est d’y aller avec un système avec une boîte au milieu : 3-4-2-1. Il a parlé de ce schéma tactique-là. – « Comment… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 17, 2025

