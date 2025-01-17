Caufield is one point behind Suzuki: It really is time to start talking about #13’s season.Marc-Olivier Cook
I find that we don’t talk enough about Cole Caufield.
In what many people were referring to as a down year, Cole Caufield had career highs (28 goals and 65 points) and rounded out his 200-foot game.
This year, he has 24 goals and 43 points in 44 games and is playing unbelievable away from the puck.
That $7.85M AAV runs through 2031
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 17, 2025
Last year, after 44 games, he had only 33 points… and was ranked 85th among the league’s most productive players.
There is a clear improvement as evident as rock water in his game, and it’s beautiful to see. It was reasonable to think that Laine’s arrival might cause him some issues (especially in the power play)… But that is not the case.
Caufield was so excited for Laine’s first as a Hab pic.twitter.com/NZfuZ9jejT
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 4, 2024
This wasn’t always the case during the last campaign.
All this to say, there is no one in town who can be disappointed with Tit-Cole’s performance right now.
He is playing up to his talent level, scoring important goals… And we see how important he has been in Martin St-Louis’s lineup since the beginning of the season.
