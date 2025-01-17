The Canadiens will not issue a recall today.

The misfortune of some brings happiness to others. Right?

Since forward Emil Heineman was struck by a car on Monday, it is Michael Pezzetta who has the opportunity to replace him in Martin St-Louis’ lineup. But we know what the problem is with Pezz.

He may be a good teammate, as Martin St-Louis said… But we are still talking about a guy who hurts the Canadiens when he’s on the ice. That’s why in January, in six games, the forward had an average ice time of 4:17 per game. That’s not much.

The Canadiens will not recall a player from the Rocket, which is playing a game in Utica tonight. So all players able to play will don the uniform tonight and return to town tonight. We will see if the CH decides to make a recall before playing Toronto. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 17, 2025

We could have expected the Canadiens to recall a player from Laval for their game yesterday in Dallas, but they did not do it.The strategy paid off as the CH went on to achieve a big victory against the Stars. We can thank Jakub Dobes, by the way. However, the CH will return to the Bell Centre tomorrow for their game against the Leafs, and we should expect the team to make a recall. Because playing with 11 forwards (and a half) and six defenders is not ideal.What you need to know, in all of this, is that the Canadiens will not make a recall today according to what Anthony Marcotte reported on Twitter.The Rocket is in action tonight in Utica:

It’s rare to see the Canadiens and the Rocket playing at home at the same time, but that will be the case on Saturday.

The Canadiens’ affiliate will host the Utica Comets in the second game of a two-game series (in as many days).

Let’s note that for tonight, Cayden Primeau will be in goal for the Rocket:

Cayden Primeau will get a second consecutive start in net for the Rocket for the first time since his demotion to Laval. Great numbers for him so far: 3-0, 1 shutout, 1.31, .946%. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 17, 2025

Luke Tuch

Jared Davidson

Lucas Condotta

There are some interesting names in Laval for a recall.And in the context of replacing a guy on the 4th line, there are mainly three logical candidates in my opinion:

I expect it to be Condotta because he knows the NHL. He has played seven games with the big club this season and could easily fit into the team’s 4th line since he also knows Martin St-Louis’ system.

But on a personal level, I would really like to see Davidson get a chance to showcase himself. He is having a great season so far and has characteristics in his game (fervor, intensity) that could help the Canadiens.

We can also say the same about big Tuch, ultimately…

All this to say that we will have to wait and see, but we should really expect the Canadiens to make a recall during the day tomorrow.

