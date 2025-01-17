The Canadiens will not issue a recall today.Marc-Olivier Cook
The misfortune of some brings happiness to others. Right?
Since forward Emil Heineman was struck by a car on Monday, it is Michael Pezzetta who has the opportunity to replace him in Martin St-Louis’ lineup. But we know what the problem is with Pezz.
He may be a good teammate, as Martin St-Louis said… But we are still talking about a guy who hurts the Canadiens when he’s on the ice. That’s why in January, in six games, the forward had an average ice time of 4:17 per game. That’s not much.
The Canadiens will not recall a player from the Rocket, which is playing a game in Utica tonight. So all players able to play will don the uniform tonight and return to town tonight. We will see if the CH decides to make a recall before playing Toronto.
— Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 17, 2025
It’s rare to see the Canadiens and the Rocket playing at home at the same time, but that will be the case on Saturday.
The Canadiens’ affiliate will host the Utica Comets in the second game of a two-game series (in as many days).
Let’s note that for tonight, Cayden Primeau will be in goal for the Rocket:
Cayden Primeau will get a second consecutive start in net for the Rocket for the first time since his demotion to Laval. Great numbers for him so far: 3-0, 1 shutout, 1.31, .946%.
— Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 17, 2025
- Luke Tuch
- Jared Davidson
- Lucas Condotta
I expect it to be Condotta because he knows the NHL. He has played seven games with the big club this season and could easily fit into the team’s 4th line since he also knows Martin St-Louis’ system.
We can also say the same about big Tuch, ultimately…
