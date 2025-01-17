Jake Evans has no points in the last eight games.

Since the beginning of the season, we have been singing the praises of Jake Evans. And for good reason.Clearly, the center player for the Canadiens has chosen the right season (a few months before full autonomy) to reach another level as a player for the Canadiens.This is attracting a lot of attention, as you know.

So we wonder at what price the Habs and the player could agree to avoid him becoming a free agent. It’s probably one of the most important files on Kent Hughes’ desk right now.

After all, with everything the player is doing, losing him would hurt on many levels.But the last few weeks serve as a reminder that Jake Evans is still a player with limited potential. Why? Because since he scored five goals in five games around the holidays, he has been in a scoring drought.Basically, since the December 31 game in Nevada, Evans has not had a single point.

Eight straight games without a point, including the seven games played in 2025, is the longest drought of his entire season. And it’s not even close: his longest stretches of this kind were three games.

However, he had already gone eight games without scoring earlier in the season. But he had assists during that time.This reminds us that a player like Evans, as complete as he may be, was playing above his offensive head. His shooting percentage (his number of goals compared to his number of shots) was 31.3% after the game against Tampa Bay.This means that in his first 36 games, he was scoring more than three times for every ten shots.

But since then? He has taken 11 shots over the past eight games, and his percentage has dropped to 22.7% this season. We’re talking about less than one in four shots that find the net, which is a significant difference in the middle of a campaign.

I’m not saying that Evans is a bad player, and I still believe the Habs need to find common ground with him. But what I’m saying is that the natural course is returning, and he needs to be signed at the right price.

In Brief

– Do you like it or not?

Babe wake up, the Panthers dropped new Pride Night jerseys pic.twitter.com/RQKh5sY76u — BarDown (@BarDown) January 17, 2025

– He’s good, this one.

This Lane Hutson fella seems to be kinda sorta decent at this hockey thing https://t.co/VCzWeZ1UaC — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 17, 2025

– A must-read.