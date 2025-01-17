Jake Evans has no points in the last eight games.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
So we wonder at what price the Habs and the player could agree to avoid him becoming a free agent. It’s probably one of the most important files on Kent Hughes’ desk right now.
Eight straight games without a point, including the seven games played in 2025, is the longest drought of his entire season. And it’s not even close: his longest stretches of this kind were three games.
But since then? He has taken 11 shots over the past eight games, and his percentage has dropped to 22.7% this season. We’re talking about less than one in four shots that find the net, which is a significant difference in the middle of a campaign.
I’m not saying that Evans is a bad player, and I still believe the Habs need to find common ground with him. But what I’m saying is that the natural course is returning, and he needs to be signed at the right price.
