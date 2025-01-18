Three years since his hiring: Kent Hughes has never tried to speed up the rebuild.

It has been exactly three years today that the Montreal Canadiens announced the hiring of Kent Hughes as the new general manager of the Montreal Canadiens.At the time, many were skeptical after this bold decision by Jeff Gorton and the rest of the management team of the Canadiens to hire a former player agent who was nearing the end of his career.

Yet, here we are three years later, and let’s say that no one regrets this hiring or holds anything against Gorton and the team.

Three years after his hiring: Kent Hughes, the best bet of Jeff Gorton https://t.co/z3qf0zLKSE — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 18, 2025

Kent Hughes took over a team that was at its lowest point with a record of 7-25-7 when he arrived at the helm, and he has brought it three years later to a team that is now in the playoff mix.In three years, Hughes has managed to put in place a solid rebuilding process (which is not yet complete obviously) without cutting corners.And that is where the GM of the Canadiens has truly excelled, particularly in what he has not done, which is to try to speed up the rebuilding process.Several general managers have tried in recent years to go faster and to rebuild a competitive team more quickly than expected, and often, well, they have failed.Indeed, we think of Pierre Dorion with the Ottawa Senators or Steve Yzerman with the Detroit Red Wings.Both GMs cut corners by making trades and signings that went against their rebuilding plan, and it severely harmed them.That is why, thus far, we can be very grateful to Kent Hughes for not taking unnecessary risks that would have accelerated the rebuilding process for no reason.Hughes is a patient man with a very clear plan in mind, and he has been following it to the letter since his hiring exactly three years ago.It is a strength of Kent Hughes not to have deviated from his plan by sacrificing future elements or by signing big free agents too early.Currently, as they are barely back in the mix, the Canadiens find themselves in an excellent position for the coming years, as they will have a nice margin of maneuver under the salary cap, allowing them to improve even further.In short, I am not saying that Kent Hughes has been perfect since the start of his tenure.For me, the trades of Tyler Toffoli, Artturi Lehkonen, and Alex Newhook remain questionable, and the selection of David Reinbacher is an error.

But in the end, no GM can be perfect, and so far, Hughes has managed the Canadiens’ rebuilding process brilliantly by showing patience with his rational plan.

In Brief

Very few, if any, fans of the Canadiens are not excited right now as we head towards the end of this season and the upcoming seasons.So, thanks to Jeff Gorton for hiring Kent Hughes and hats off to the latter for quickly silencing the skeptics.To learn more, I refer you to this excellent article by Jonathan Bernier for TVA Sports.

Happy birthday to Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle, who turns 23 today #Habs #HabsIO @mtlgazette photo by John Mahoney pic.twitter.com/3o6sBucbev — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 18, 2025

– To follow with the Canadiens today.

The Canadiens will not practice today. Players and/or coaches will meet the media around 4:30 PM. It will be interesting to see if there will be a call-up from the offense. The Rocket played in Utica yesterday but has a game scheduled in Laval tonight. Joshua Roy is injured. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 18, 2025

– Dmitry Simashev could come to North America as early as next season.

Utah Hockey Club may see one of their top prospects make their way over sooner than expected. Dmitry Simashev has confirmed that this is his final KHL season, but, unlike SKA or Metallurg, Lokomotiv hasn’t said no to cutting him loose early. More from @DariaTuboltseva https://t.co/AucxVm0sv6 — Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) January 18, 2025

