Three years since his hiring: Kent Hughes has never tried to speed up the rebuild.Mathis Therrien
Yet, here we are three years later, and let’s say that no one regrets this hiring or holds anything against Gorton and the team.
Three years after his hiring: Kent Hughes, the best bet of Jeff Gorton https://t.co/z3qf0zLKSE
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 18, 2025
But in the end, no GM can be perfect, and so far, Hughes has managed the Canadiens’ rebuilding process brilliantly by showing patience with his rational plan.
In Brief
– Happy birthday Kaiden!
Happy birthday to Canadiens defenceman Kaiden Guhle, who turns 23 today #Habs #HabsIO @mtlgazette photo by John Mahoney pic.twitter.com/3o6sBucbev
— Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 18, 2025
– To follow with the Canadiens today.
The Canadiens will not practice today.
Players and/or coaches will meet the media around 4:30 PM.
It will be interesting to see if there will be a call-up from the offense. The Rocket played in Utica yesterday but has a game scheduled in Laval tonight.
Joshua Roy is injured.
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 18, 2025
– Sidney Crosby was really happy for his goalie.
What an awesome picture. https://t.co/pa0NUSRAq7
— BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) January 18, 2025
– Dmitry Simashev could come to North America as early as next season.
Utah Hockey Club may see one of their top prospects make their way over sooner than expected.
Dmitry Simashev has confirmed that this is his final KHL season, but, unlike SKA or Metallurg, Lokomotiv hasn’t said no to cutting him loose early.
More from @DariaTuboltseva https://t.co/AucxVm0sv6
— Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) January 18, 2025
– Indeed.
The signing of Roki Sasaki is the icing on the cake. https://t.co/Cpmqo8Wc5W
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 18, 2025