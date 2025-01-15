The Canadiens are the only NHL team with a winning percentage above .800 for the past 30 days.

Can we say that the Canadiens are the team of the moment in the National Hockey League as we write these lines?The answer to that question is yes.

We could even respond to the question by saying: “Absolutely”!

The emergence of Lane Hutson

The return of Patrik Laine (even though he missed some games)

The arrival of Alexandre Carrier

The performance of Monty AND Dobes

The awakening of Kirby Dach

The brilliance of the 4th line (before Emil Heineman’s injury)

In the past 30 days, the Canadiens are the club that has won the most games in the NHL (tied with the Dallas Stars).The difference, however, is that the Stars (14) have played one more game than the Canadiens (13).But where it really hits is when we see that the Canadiens areplaying over .800 for the past 30 days.No one could have predicted this a month ago:There are several factors that can explain this phenomenon.For me, these are the ones that catch my attention the most:But what is working is that the Canadiens are playing the right way.

The guys stay focused even after allowing a goal (which was not the case before), the special teams are doing the necessary work for success… And Martin St-Louis has started coaching for real.

We sometimes see the Canadiens’ coach shortening his bench (like yesterday with Pezzetta) to use his best players and we also see that he makes decisions to win. Expectations are changing, after all…

All of this means that the CH is currently fighting for a playoff spot, which was not expected at the beginning of the season.

At least, seeing the club perform in the early weeks of the campaign… It was logical to believe that we had to forget the playoffs.

Tomorrow’s game will be interesting, then: the Dallas Stars will be on the menu and as I mentioned at the beginning of my text, the Stars and the CH are the only two teams in the league to have won 10 games in the past 30 days.

In brief

It promises!

– Nevertheless, the CH should not give them any gifts tomorrow.

– He deserves it.

– Hmm. I would go with Thomas Vanek. You?

