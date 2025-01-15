The Canadiens are the only NHL team with a winning percentage above .800 for the past 30 days.Marc-Olivier Cook
We could even respond to the question by saying: “Absolutely”!
- The emergence of Lane Hutson
- The return of Patrik Laine (even though he missed some games)
- The arrival of Alexandre Carrier
- The performance of Monty AND Dobes
- The awakening of Kirby Dach
- The brilliance of the 4th line (before Emil Heineman’s injury)
The guys stay focused even after allowing a goal (which was not the case before), the special teams are doing the necessary work for success… And Martin St-Louis has started coaching for real.
We sometimes see the Canadiens’ coach shortening his bench (like yesterday with Pezzetta) to use his best players and we also see that he makes decisions to win. Expectations are changing, after all…
At least, seeing the club perform in the early weeks of the campaign… It was logical to believe that we had to forget the playoffs.
Tomorrow’s game will be interesting, then: the Dallas Stars will be on the menu and as I mentioned at the beginning of my text, the Stars and the CH are the only two teams in the league to have won 10 games in the past 30 days.
In brief
– Nevertheless, the CH should not give them any gifts tomorrow.
Peter DeBoer climbs among the most victorious coaches in historyhttps://t.co/FuybLD2rAT
— RDS (@RDSca) January 15, 2025
– He deserves it.
Hellebuyck and the Hart: a first since Price in 2015 in the NHL? Do you think the Jets’ goalie deserves it?
The full episode with @PierreVLeBrun is available here https://t.co/XdfJuISHIU pic.twitter.com/58okggvPAR
— commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) January 15, 2025
– Hmm. I would go with Thomas Vanek. You?
Three key players of some exciting runs in the #StanleyCup Playoffs #NHLQCTeam #FantasyHockey pic.twitter.com/olzXgxJkYs
— NHL Fantasy / EDGE (@NHLFantasy) January 15, 2025
– Well, another thing. It always seems complicated, LIV…
Greg Norman replaced at the head of the LIV circuithttps://t.co/zY3T9TPW50
— RDS (@RDSca) January 15, 2025