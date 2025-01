Emil Heineman injured himself after being hit by a car in Salt Lake City on Monday.

The forward was unable to play in yesterday’s game, and the Canadian team announced a recovery period of 3 to 4 weeks in his case.

However, he was seen in Brossard today with a cast on his right wrist.The information was reported by Renaud Lavoie on the JiC show airing on TVA Sports.

Heineman is back in Montreal and he was in Brossard today to attend David Reinbacher’s (solo) training session.

EXCLUSIVE IMAGES: Emil Heineman is back in town, reports @renlavoietva https://t.co/Y59F3CEcTz — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 15, 2025

More details to come…