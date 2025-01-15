Riley Kidney: In Laval, they are considering the idea of sending him to Trois-Rivières.

If we haven’t been talking much about Riley Kidney lately, it’s for a reason.

The forward has been sidelined for the last six games of the Laval Rocket because his coach doesn’t trust him.

The last game the forward played was over three weeks ago (December 22), leading to the belief that he is no longer part of Pascal Vincent’s short-term plans.

Vincent Demuy (BPM Sports) chatted with the Rocket’s coach about Riley Kidney and it becomes clear that the options concerning the center player are not unlimited.

His season is going so poorly that the management in Laval discussed the idea of sending him to Trois-Rivières… And Vincent added that the possibility is on the table.

Riley Kidney has been sidelined for the last 6 games of the @RocketLaval. He hasn’t played a game since December 22. Could Trois-Rivières be an option for the 21-year-old? « We talked about it, we will see, but yes it could be an option, » confirmed Pascal Vincent — Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) January 15, 2025

This says a lot:Kidney, standing at 5 feet 11 inches (190 pounds), is recognized as a reliable forward in all three zones of the rink.

He also recorded 100 points or more in his last two seasons in the QMJHL and it’s no coincidence that the Canadiens chose to select him in the 2nd round of the 2021 draft.

However, as is often seen, young productive players in junior do not always find immediate success when transitioning to the pros.

Riley Kidney had a respectable first year in Laval (20 points, including seven goals in 65 games)… But it has been more than difficult since the start of the 24-25 campaign.

He has only gathered seven points (one goal) in 24 games…

In Trois-Rivières, the forward might have what he lacks in Laval: quality playing time.

It’s by playing regularly and being placed in a quality role that he will be able to regain his confidence. He can’t showcase himself with the Rocket… Because he simply isn’t playing.

But would a stint in Trois-Rivières mean that Kidney will never have the chance to play in the NHL one day? Not necessarily.

We’ve seen players who played in the ECHL and made a return to the top like Mason Marchment, Michael Bunting, Ben Chiarot, Brett Kulak, Vincent Desharnais… You get the idea.

That said, Kidney better get back on track… Otherwise, he will never play a single game in the NHL.

Quick hits

– When Tage Thompson is healthy, we’re talking about one of the best forwards in the NHL.

Tage Thompson leads all @BuffaloSabres players in goals this season (19) and sits one shy of his fourth consecutive 20-goal campaign. Will tonight be the night he hits the mark? Watch him at 6 p.m. ET on @NHL_On_TNT (truTV) and @SportsonMax. #NHLStats: https://t.co/OqWAeXi1hK pic.twitter.com/tbAiavuRNL — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 15, 2025

– I believe it.

Half a season is in the books. @mirtle separates fact from fiction in the NHL, including: Are the Caps the NHL’s best?

Could the Blue Jackets make the playoffs?

Can Mackenzie Blackwood sustain this stretch?https://t.co/ovJYRlaMXK pic.twitter.com/Ot5OWSUedS — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 15, 2025

– Sick!

Yeah, this is gonna be a collector’s item The Matt Rempe Bobble-FIST https://t.co/AmhNI23R7M pic.twitter.com/OK5HvzU9qc — ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) January 15, 2025

– Oh really?