 Michaël Petit
Average assistance: Despite low expectations for the CH, the club is (by far) at the top.
Credit: Getty Images
Every year (or almost), the Bell Centre is packed, match after match.

However, in recent years in Montreal, the Canadiens’ standing in the rankings has been somewhat less glamorous, and some fans have chosen not to attend the games.

This has necessarily lowered the average number of fans present per game and the percentage of capacity reached.

We recall that last year, there were some lean periods for the Canadiens, but generally, the club has the largest number of fans in the arena per game.

Once again this season, despite low expectations for the team, the Canadiens are (by far) at the top of the NHL for average attendance per game.

On the site Hockey-Reference, you can see the complete list as well as rank by average attendance and percentage of capacity.

Of course, it must be taken into consideration that the Bell Centre has the largest capacity in the NHL. And even if the percentage is lower, there is a strong chance that the club ranks first.

However, we can see that the Canadiens fill 100% of their capacity, which is quite surprising considering that the club has been at the bottom of the standings for a good part of the season.

If we look at the other end of the average attendance rankings, we see that the NHL’s little baby, HC Utah, is far in last place with 11,131 spectators.

This also represents a very low percentage of their capacity (68.7%) and the new club is the only one below 79%.

However, this was to be expected since it is Utah’s first year.

What is even more surprising is that the Winnipeg Jets are ranked 30th in the NHL this year for average attendance (14,113).

We all know that Winnipeg is not very popular in general, but the team has been one of the best since the start of the season.

The Jets are fun to watch and deserve a better turnout from their fans.

It seems that it will take a Stanley Cup to change things.


