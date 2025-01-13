Average assistance: Despite low expectations for the CH, the club is (by far) at the top.Michaël Petit
However, in recent years in Montreal, the Canadiens’ standing in the rankings has been somewhat less glamorous, and some fans have chosen not to attend the games.
2024-25 NHL attendance avg.
MTL: 21,105 (100.0)
CHI: 19,872 (98.2)
DET: 19,463 (97.3)
TB: 19,092 (99.4)
TOR: 18,802 (99.9)
CAR: 18,775 (100.5)
VAN: 18,731 (99.1)
FLA: 18,696 (97.8)
EDM: 18,347 (100.0)
MIN: 18,322 (102.0)
DAL: 18,408 (99.3)
PHI: 18,139 (92.8)
COL: 18,053 (100.3)
If we look at the other end of the average attendance rankings, we see that the NHL’s little baby, HC Utah, is far in last place with 11,131 spectators.
However, this was to be expected since it is Utah’s first year.
