For Marc-André Fleury, the decision is clear: this is his last campaign.Jonathan Di Gregorio
The retirement hour is approaching quickly for Marc-André Fleury.
No retirement U-turn for Flower
When asked about the possibility of playing another season, Fleury is firm in his decision, stating there’s no chance he will change his mind:
“No chance. I can’t do that every year, oh, one more, one more.”
However, more than his accomplishments on the ice, it’s also for his involvement that people will remember the goalie who left a beautiful mark wherever he went.
Still, it’s likely that Fleury won’t stray far from hockey, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him quickly return to a position with an NHL organization.
Moreover, the Minnesota Wild will be visiting the Bell Centre to face the Canadiens on January 30, and expect Montreal fans to show their appreciation for the future retiree as well.
In Brief
Nick Suzuki proved to everyone that he has the makings of a first-line center https://t.co/NZmdkv3j7W
– The potential of Dobes.
He is going to have a very interesting career in the NHL https://t.co/WGfJi1X2Nj
– Demidov is on fire!
With another goal today, Ivan Demidov’s rookie KHL season so far
– 14 goals
– 18 assists
– 32 points in 43 games
Demidov is on pace to break the KHL record for the most points scored by a U-20 player, set by Kirill Kaprizov in 2017 (42P in 49GP). pic.twitter.com/iMBqv2Jd1c
