For Marc-André Fleury, the decision is clear: this is his last campaign.

The retirement hour is approaching quickly for Marc-André Fleury.

The veteran goalie is making his final rounds in the NHL as he announced his decision this summer to hang up his pads at the end of the current season.

When asked about the possibility of playing another season, Fleury is firm in his decision, stating there’s no chance he will change his mind:

“No chance. I can’t do that every year, oh, one more, one more.”

Vegas fans showered Marc-Andre Fleury with love in likely his last-ever trip to TMobileArena

Moreover, the goaltender has received a lot of appreciation and support from fans during his time in Pittsburgh and more recently in Vegas, where Fleury played thirteen and four seasons, respectively.It should be noted that the goalie has had an exceptional career with 570 wins in 1,039 starts, including 75 shutouts. He boasts a 2.60 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.Additionally, Fleury won the Stanley Cup three times in 2009, 2016, and 2017 with the Penguins, and in the 2020-2021 season, he won the Vezina Trophy as well as the William M. Jennings Trophy alongside Robin Lehner in his final season with Vegas.These are the kinds of statistics that should quickly open the door to the Hockey Hall of Fame for him.

However, more than his accomplishments on the ice, it’s also for his involvement that people will remember the goalie who left a beautiful mark wherever he went.

Personally, I find it hard to think of Fleury without picturing a guy with a big grin from ear to ear.Although in recent seasons, Fleury has mainly played a backup role, he has participated in at least 40 games in his last three seasons, and many fans think he could be a good second string for a few more seasons.But for the man himself, the decision is firmly made, and the end of the season will signal the retirement hour for the 39-year-old veteran.

Still, it’s likely that Fleury won’t stray far from hockey, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him quickly return to a position with an NHL organization.

Moreover, the Minnesota Wild will be visiting the Bell Centre to face the Canadiens on January 30, and expect Montreal fans to show their appreciation for the future retiree as well.

