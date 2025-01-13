280 M$ to renovate the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton (with the aim of attracting an NHL team?)

It’s been a while since we’ve heard about the idea of seeing another NHL team settle in the Toronto area.

Is the project on the table in the short term?Not necessarily. But we could see the project return to the rumor mill soon, especially with the new renovations at FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton.

Here’s what you need to know: the renovations, estimated at $280 million, will be completed by next fall and it will be able to accommodate 18,000 people for an event.

$280M Hamilton arena renovations to be completed by fall 2025, arena will have 18,000-seat capacity. Southern Ontario should definitely have an NHL team, I know about Leafs and Sabres territorial rights, but if NYC metro area can have 3 teams, that area can as well. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 13, 2025

This is where the Hamilton Bulldogs (American League) played from 1996 to 2015:Of course, adding another NHL club (either through expansion or relocation) there would be a bit complicated since the territory belongs to the Sabres and the Leafs.

But having another club close to the Toronto area would create rivalries on the ice… And that’s what is currently missing in the NHL.

There would be work to do to reshape the divisions, but we’ve seen in the past that it can be done.

That said, we know there are favored cities for acquiring an NHL club right now, and they are all located in the United States.

Houston, Atlanta, Kansas City… We’ve heard those names in the past year and if there is an expansion or relocation, we can believe that’s where the NHL will look first.

While we’re talking about arenas, let’s also note that the Flyers are about to announce plans for the construction of a new arena in partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, it’s understandable to take the leap knowing all this… Because it cost nearly $400 million to renovate the Wells Fargo Center last summer.

It seems like wasted money…

On the heels of $400+ mil renovation of Wells Fargo Center completed last summer, #Flyers are set to announce plans today for a new arena in South Philadelphia in joint partnership with @sixers. Dramatic reversal of 76ers move to Center City. Big win for #Flyers‘ future. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 13, 2025

The plan is to build a new arena in South Philadelphia.The 76ers and the Flyers will partner with Comcast for the project, and the goal would also be to see a WNBA team settle in Philly in the coming years. Stay tuned!

