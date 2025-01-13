Top-5: A huge ovation for Marc-André Fleury in Vegas

The Canadiens did not play yesterday.

They will resume action tomorrow night when they will be in Salt Lake City to face André Tourigny’s team.

Sunday hockey is officially wrapped after the @DetroitRedWings extended their winning streak to seven games, Cutter Gauthier tallied the overtime winner for the @AnaheimDucks and the @GoldenKnights scored twice in the final five minutes.#NHLStats: https://t.co/1Rawq3jOLn pic.twitter.com/QlVU9TMgcj — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 13, 2025

1 : Kudos to the Golden Knights

However, there were still five games played in the NHL on Sunday:

The Golden Knights did not treat Marc-André Fleury well.

The goalie was traded for peanuts in July 2021 after winning his first Vezina Trophy, and the Golden Knights’ decision caused quite a stir.

However, the fans showed love to the Québécois yesterday, in what could be his last visit to Vegas.

Marc-Andre Fleury is a class act. He’s signing autographs for everyone ahead of his likely final game in Vegas. : @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/ZsAJCfX0B0 — NHL (@NHL) January 12, 2025

Marc-André Fleury gets emotional after receiving a standing ovation from the crowd in Vegas. Watch the Golden Knights vs. Wild on Sportsnet. pic.twitter.com/n7iHVmczD4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 13, 2025

Fleury started by signing autographs before the game:During the game, the fans gave him a massive ovation lasting several minutes.The Golden Knights honored his career, and the T-Mobile Arena erupted afterward.It was a beautiful moment, and you could see that the goalie was emotional:

The Golden Knights ultimately won the game against the Wild by a score of 4-1, but it was Marc-André Fleury who stole the show despite not playing.

At the end of the game, with just a few seconds to go on the clock, the fans started chanting Fleury’s name in the stands:

Some more ‘FLEU-RY’ chants in Vegas for Flower at the end of regulation pic.twitter.com/D7CUGOvAO0 — NHL (@NHL) January 13, 2025

Kudos to the Golden Knights fans.

Because if anyone deserves that much love after what happened a few years ago… it’s definitely Marc-André Fleury.

2 : Cutter Gauthier takes care of the Hurricanes

I don’t know if Cutter Gauthier had a good evening on Saturday night.

How about this shot from Cutter Gauthier?! pic.twitter.com/HRhvHZoYah — NHL (@NHL) January 13, 2025

He played his first career game in Philadelphia and the fans let him know that he was not welcome in town The American was held scoreless against the team that drafted him 5th overall in 2022.However, last night we saw why the Flyers decided to select him so high in the draft three years ago.Gauthier showcased the quality of his shot against the Hurricanes:The forward only had five goals before his game last night in Carolina.

He can now say he has seven… because he was also the one who ended the debate in overtime:

Crowd silencer. Cutter Gauthier scores the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner for the Ducks. pic.twitter.com/Z4iUNBG5SC — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 13, 2025

3 : The big guns of the Lightning take care of the Penguins

The young Ducks had a big test against the Hurricanes, and they were able to win by a score of 3-2.This is how a young rebuilding team progresses by winning games like that.

If you are a regular reader of DLC, you know that I like to say this: when a team’s best players perform like the best players on the ice, it helps to win.

The Lightning is lucky because they have, good productive players in their lineup.Yesterday, Brandon Hagel put on a show in Pittsburgh:

Hagel (one goal and one assist) was good, Jake Guentzel had two assists, Anthony Cirelli scored once in addition to adding an assist…

Oh, and there’s also Nikita Kucherov who stood out by scoring two goals.

A wonderful one-timer from Nikita Kucherov! pic.twitter.com/0MWpoIhDSu — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 12, 2025

GUESS WHO Nikita Kucherov gives the @TBLightning the lead with just 3:03 remaining in the third! pic.twitter.com/uTFq7KoFIv — NHL (@NHL) January 13, 2025

Hard to ask for more:

The efforts of the Lightning’s big guns were enough to lead the team to a 5-2 victory over the Penguins.

Note that this marks the seventh loss for the Penguins in their last ten games. Things are not going super well in Pittsburgh…

4 : No problem for the Senators against the Stars

A SAUCER BAT IN FOR THE SENS SECOND GOAL IN 39 SECONDS pic.twitter.com/80vP0Eg8cw — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 12, 2025

The Canadiens played well against the Stars on Saturday night at the Bell Centre.That said, the Dallas team was visiting Ottawa yesterday (two games in two days) aiming for their eighth consecutive victory, but the Senators showed up to play.They scored two quick goals (39 seconds apart) to take the lead in the second period:Matthew Highmore scored his first goal in a Senators uniform in the third period, which allowed the Ottawa team to win 3-2 against the Stars.

A nice win for the Sens… And for Dallas, this is their first loss since December 27.

The Senators jam one home 21 seconds into the third! 3-1 Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/HSeHdpxA52 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 13, 2025

5 : The Red Wings are too strong for the Kraken

Were the Red Wings in form yesterday?

I’ll answer this question quite simply: yesterday, the Wings scored not one, not two, not three… but four goals (!!!) in the first eight minutes of the game.

Alex DeBrincat one timer magic! pic.twitter.com/WvCPAoWdXI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 12, 2025

The game was held in Detroit, and the fans on site were ecstatic:The Red Wings never looked back.

At one point, it was even 6-0 in favor of Detroit…

In the end, the Wings won by a score of 6-2, and now it’s starting to get interesting for the team.

-Seven straight wins

-Longest win streak for the franchise since January 2012

-Two points shy of a Wild Card spot

-7-1-0 under head coach Todd McLellan The @DetroitRedWings are playing some great hockey right now pic.twitter.com/1gw0AnlRHJ — NHL (@NHL) January 12, 2025

Overtime

The Wings have won their last seven games and are just two points shy of a playoff spot right now.They have a record of 7-1-0 since Todd McLellan took over:

– Bang.

Marcus Foligno and Keegan Kolesar drop the mitts pic.twitter.com/6Q6Lti41jq — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 13, 2025

– He’s good, that one.

Jake Guentzel recorded his 20th assist of the season and achieved a rare @TBLightning feat in the process. Will he find the back of the net against his former team in the third period? #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/5zvXrQ9IcS — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 12, 2025

– The top scorers of the day/evening:

– Three games tonight in the NHL: