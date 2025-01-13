Top-5: A huge ovation for Marc-André Fleury in Vegas

Top-5: A huge ovation for Marc-André Fleury in VegasMarc-Olivier Cook
They will resume action tomorrow night when they will be in Salt Lake City to face André Tourigny’s team.
Sunday hockey is officially wrapped after the @DetroitRedWings extended their winning streak to seven games, Cutter Gauthier tallied the overtime winner for the @AnaheimDucks and the @GoldenKnights scored twice in the final five minutes.#NHLStats: https://t.co/1Rawq3jOLn
1 : Kudos to the Golden Knights
The Golden Knights did not treat Marc-André Fleury well.
The goalie was traded for peanuts in July 2021 after winning his first Vezina Trophy, and the Golden Knights’ decision caused quite a stir.
However, the fans showed love to the Québécois yesterday, in what could be his last visit to Vegas.
Marc-Andre Fleury is a class act.
He’s signing autographs for everyone ahead of his likely final game in Vegas.
He's signing autographs for everyone ahead of his likely final game in Vegas.
Marc-André Fleury gets emotional after receiving a standing ovation from the crowd in Vegas.
Watch the Golden Knights vs. Wild on Sportsnet.
The Golden Knights ultimately won the game against the Wild by a score of 4-1, but it was Marc-André Fleury who stole the show despite not playing.
At the end of the game, with just a few seconds to go on the clock, the fans started chanting Fleury’s name in the stands:
Some more ‘FLEU-RY’ chants in Vegas for Flower at the end of regulation pic.twitter.com/D7CUGOvAO0
Because if anyone deserves that much love after what happened a few years ago… it’s definitely Marc-André Fleury.
2 : Cutter Gauthier takes care of the Hurricanes
I don’t know if Cutter Gauthier had a good evening on Saturday night.
How about this shot from Cutter Gauthier?!
He can now say he has seven… because he was also the one who ended the debate in overtime:
Crowd silencer.
Cutter Gauthier scores the @SUBWAYCanada OT winner for the Ducks.
3 : The big guns of the Lightning take care of the Penguins
If you are a regular reader of DLC, you know that I like to say this: when a team’s best players perform like the best players on the ice, it helps to win.
Brandon Hagel showing why he was selected to Canada’s #4Nations Face-Off team
Brandon Hagel showing why he was selected to Canada's #4Nations Face-Off team
Hagel (one goal and one assist) was good, Jake Guentzel had two assists, Anthony Cirelli scored once in addition to adding an assist…
Oh, and there’s also Nikita Kucherov who stood out by scoring two goals.
A wonderful one-timer from Nikita Kucherov!
GUESS WHO
Nikita Kucherov gives the @TBLightning the lead with just 3:03 remaining in the third!
The efforts of the Lightning’s big guns were enough to lead the team to a 5-2 victory over the Penguins.
Note that this marks the seventh loss for the Penguins in their last ten games. Things are not going super well in Pittsburgh…
4 : No problem for the Senators against the Stars
A SAUCER BAT IN FOR THE SENS SECOND GOAL IN 39 SECONDS pic.twitter.com/80vP0Eg8cw
A nice win for the Sens… And for Dallas, this is their first loss since December 27.
The Senators jam one home 21 seconds into the third!
3-1 Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/HSeHdpxA52
5 : The Red Wings are too strong for the Kraken
I’ll answer this question quite simply: yesterday, the Wings scored not one, not two, not three… but four goals (!!!) in the first eight minutes of the game.
TWO GOALS IN 11 SECONDS?!
Yep, that just happened.
: @NHLNetwork
TWO GOALS IN 11 SECONDS?!

Yep, that just happened.
Alex DeBrincat one timer magic! pic.twitter.com/WvCPAoWdXI
IT’S 4-0?!?!
We’re only 7:53 into this game!
: @NHLNetwork
IT'S 4-0?!?!

We're only 7:53 into this game!
At one point, it was even 6-0 in favor of Detroit…
In the end, the Wings won by a score of 6-2, and now it’s starting to get interesting for the team.
-Seven straight wins
-Longest win streak for the franchise since January 2012
-Two points shy of a Wild Card spot
-7-1-0 under head coach Todd McLellan
The @DetroitRedWings are playing some great hockey right now pic.twitter.com/1gw0AnlRHJ
Overtime
– Bang.
Marcus Foligno and Keegan Kolesar drop the mitts pic.twitter.com/6Q6Lti41jq
– He’s good, that one.
Jake Guentzel recorded his 20th assist of the season and achieved a rare @TBLightning feat in the process. Will he find the back of the net against his former team in the third period? #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/5zvXrQ9IcS
– The top scorers of the day/evening:
– Three games tonight in the NHL: