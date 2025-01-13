Skip to content
Top-5: A huge ovation for Marc-André Fleury in Vegas

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Top-5: A huge ovation for Marc-André Fleury in Vegas
The Canadiens did not play yesterday.

They will resume action tomorrow night when they will be in Salt Lake City to face André Tourigny’s team.

However, there were still five games played in the NHL on Sunday:

1 : Kudos to the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights did not treat Marc-André Fleury well.

The goalie was traded for peanuts in July 2021 after winning his first Vezina Trophy, and the Golden Knights’ decision caused quite a stir.

However, the fans showed love to the Québécois yesterday, in what could be his last visit to Vegas.

Fleury started by signing autographs before the game:

During the game, the fans gave him a massive ovation lasting several minutes.

The Golden Knights honored his career, and the T-Mobile Arena erupted afterward.

It was a beautiful moment, and you could see that the goalie was emotional:

The Golden Knights ultimately won the game against the Wild by a score of 4-1, but it was Marc-André Fleury who stole the show despite not playing.

At the end of the game, with just a few seconds to go on the clock, the fans started chanting Fleury’s name in the stands:

Kudos to the Golden Knights fans.

Because if anyone deserves that much love after what happened a few years ago… it’s definitely Marc-André Fleury.

2 : Cutter Gauthier takes care of the Hurricanes

I don’t know if Cutter Gauthier had a good evening on Saturday night.

He played his first career game in Philadelphia and the fans let him know that he was not welcome in town.

The American was held scoreless against the team that drafted him 5th overall in 2022.

However, last night we saw why the Flyers decided to select him so high in the draft three years ago.

Gauthier showcased the quality of his shot against the Hurricanes:

The forward only had five goals before his game last night in Carolina.

He can now say he has seven… because he was also the one who ended the debate in overtime:

The young Ducks had a big test against the Hurricanes, and they were able to win by a score of 3-2.

This is how a young rebuilding team progresses by winning games like that.

3 : The big guns of the Lightning take care of the Penguins

If you are a regular reader of DLC, you know that I like to say this: when a team’s best players perform like the best players on the ice, it helps to win.

The Lightning is lucky because they have, good productive players in their lineup.

Yesterday, Brandon Hagel put on a show in Pittsburgh:

Hagel (one goal and one assist) was good, Jake Guentzel had two assists, Anthony Cirelli scored once in addition to adding an assist…

Oh, and there’s also Nikita Kucherov who stood out by scoring two goals.

Hard to ask for more:

The efforts of the Lightning’s big guns were enough to lead the team to a 5-2 victory over the Penguins.

Note that this marks the seventh loss for the Penguins in their last ten games. Things are not going super well in Pittsburgh…

4 : No problem for the Senators against the Stars

The Canadiens played well against the Stars on Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

That said, the Dallas team was visiting Ottawa yesterday (two games in two days) aiming for their eighth consecutive victory, but the Senators showed up to play.

They scored two quick goals (39 seconds apart) to take the lead in the second period:

Matthew Highmore scored his first goal in a Senators uniform in the third period, which allowed the Ottawa team to win 3-2 against the Stars.

A nice win for the Sens… And for Dallas, this is their first loss since December 27.

5 : The Red Wings are too strong for the Kraken

Were the Red Wings in form yesterday?

I’ll answer this question quite simply: yesterday, the Wings scored not one, not two, not three… but four goals (!!!) in the first eight minutes of the game.

The game was held in Detroit, and the fans on site were ecstatic:

The Red Wings never looked back.

At one point, it was even 6-0 in favor of Detroit…

In the end, the Wings won by a score of 6-2, and now it’s starting to get interesting for the team.

The Wings have won their last seven games and are just two points shy of a playoff spot right now.

They have a record of 7-1-0 since Todd McLellan took over:


Overtime

– Bang.

– He’s good, that one.

– The top scorers of the day/evening:

– Three games tonight in the NHL:

