Ryan O’Reilly would be on the trading market.

To say that the Nashville Predators are having a disappointing season would be an understatement.The team has only 33 points in 42 games, is currently 15 points away from a playoff spot, and will likely have to start preparing for next season.

However, it is possible that the Predators’ general manager, Barry Trotz, could still be active before the trade deadline, and it is quite likely that the team is in sell mode for prospects and draft picks.

Trotz is reportedly open to trading Ryan O’Reilly under two conditions: if the offer is genuinely interesting and if the center agrees to the trade destination.

The forward’s days might be numbered in Nashville https://t.co/OeN2tYUaFN — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 12, 2025

Because although he doesn’t have an official no-trade clause in his contract, the Preds want to treat the situation as if he does.

Let’s remember that O’Reilly is in the second year of a four-year, $18 million contract, having signed an agreement with Nashville in the summer of 2023.

Could the Canadiens be tempted to strengthen their center line by acquiring the 33-year-old veteran?

In 39 games, O’Reilly has 25 points, including 12 goals, and a -15 plus/minus. In terms of production, that’s better than our second center, Kirby Dach, with 14 points in 42 games, and our third center, Christian Dvorak, with 12 points in as many games.

I believe that the CH would immediately improve its center line. O’Reilly could lead the second or third line of the team.

In the first scenario, the Canadiens have some options for Dach, such as playing him on the wing or at center on the third line, which would relieve him of the pressure to produce offensively. And Dvorak, even if he’s been playing well lately, let’s just say I wouldn’t be sad if the CH put him in the stands.

And even though we know that the CH does not want to acquire a rental player, there are still three years left on O’Reilly’s contract, making him a much more interesting acquisition for the club.

However, we do not know what the Preds’ demands are for their center (or if he wants to come play in Montreal), but we can assume they will want either prospects or draft picks, both of which the Canadiens have in abundance.

In brief

I truly believe that Kent Hughes should at least make a call to his counterpart and inquire about his requests.

– The CH arrives in Salt Lake.

– Victory for the Bolts

– Detroit back in the race!

The Wings have managed to get back in the racehttps://t.co/dNmIPv3OL1 — RDS (@RDSca) January 12, 2025

– A solid career!

What a career for Eric Staal. pic.twitter.com/RUTvQjtjKT — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 12, 2025

– The class of Fleury.

Marc-Andre Fleury is a class act. He’s signing autographs for everyone ahead of his likely final game in Vegas. : @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/ZsAJCfX0B0 — NHL (@NHL) January 12, 2025

– What a race!

– Watch out!