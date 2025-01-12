Michael Bunting was involved in a car accident.

The Penguins will face off against the Lightning late this afternoon. The match is scheduled for 5 PM.However, the Pens will have to do without the services of Michael Bunting for the game.

Why? Because the forward was involved in a car accident while heading to the club’s arena in Pittsburgh.

The good news is that Bunting is okay.

The club’s head coach, Mike Sullivan, said that his forward is doing well.

Bunting will miss today’s game, and there are no other details for now regarding his health status:

Michael Bunting involved in a car accident outside the arena. He’s OK, but won’t play tonight, per Mike Sullivan — Dan Kingerski (@TheDanKingerski) January 12, 2025

Accident was at intersection of Center and Washington. I passed it around 2:25 p.m. on way to PPG Paints Arena. Police were on scene, along with a firetruck. No ambulance. Spotted Bunting speaking with AC Mike Vellucci. Looked like vehicles took heavy damage. https://t.co/6BDNWe8M9I — Rob Rossi (@Real_RobRossi) January 12, 2025

According to Rob Rossi, who is assigned to cover the team for The Athletic, there was a significant collision between cars.The journalist passed by on his way to the arena:

Knowing that Bunting will miss today’s game, there are questions to be asked.

Is he injured, even though the Penguins organization says he’s okay?

Are the Penguins making this decision as a precautionary measure?

Is the Penguins’ decision hiding something else (driving under the influence or an accident caused by some substance)?

At the core, knowing that Bunting was involved in a traffic accident is concerning. We all remember the story of the two Gaudreau brothers (even though they weren’t driving), and if there’s worry regarding Bunting, that’s normal.

Just hoping that Bunting will be okay health-wise and will be able to return to play soon.

Until then… We will all wait for news about him attentively.

Michael Bunting may be a pesky player on the ice because he bothers the opponent… But his life comes first, let’s agree on that.

