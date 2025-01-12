Michael Bunting was involved in a car accident.Marc-Olivier Cook
Why? Because the forward was involved in a car accident while heading to the club’s arena in Pittsburgh.
The club’s head coach, Mike Sullivan, said that his forward is doing well.
Bunting will miss today’s game, and there are no other details for now regarding his health status:
Michael Bunting involved in a car accident outside the arena. He’s OK, but won’t play tonight, per Mike Sullivan
— Dan Kingerski (@TheDanKingerski) January 12, 2025
Accident was at intersection of Center and Washington.
I passed it around 2:25 p.m. on way to PPG Paints Arena. Police were on scene, along with a firetruck. No ambulance.
Spotted Bunting speaking with AC Mike Vellucci.
Looked like vehicles took heavy damage. https://t.co/6BDNWe8M9I
— Rob Rossi (@Real_RobRossi) January 12, 2025
Knowing that Bunting will miss today’s game, there are questions to be asked.
Is he injured, even though the Penguins organization says he’s okay?
Is the Penguins’ decision hiding something else (driving under the influence or an accident caused by some substance)?
At the core, knowing that Bunting was involved in a traffic accident is concerning. We all remember the story of the two Gaudreau brothers (even though they weren’t driving), and if there’s worry regarding Bunting, that’s normal.
Until then… We will all wait for news about him attentively.
Michael Bunting may be a pesky player on the ice because he bothers the opponent… But his life comes first, let’s agree on that.
