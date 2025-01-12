Summer 2019: The CH gave gifts to Matt Duchene’s son to attract the family to Montreal.

If you have no memory of the summer of 2019, let me refresh your memory.In July, the Canadiens reached agreements with forwards Michael McCarron, Charles Hudon, Joel Armia, and Artturi Lehkonen on the terms of new contracts. Keith Kinkaid and Ryler Barber also signed a deal with the Habs that summer.

Nothing too spectacular, you might say… But there was also another disappointment in town, seeing Matt Duchene sign a seven-year contract (worth $8 million per season) with the Nashville Predators.

The forward was on the Canadiens’ radar, and Renaud Lavoie reminded us yesterday during the game against the Stars that it was either Montreal or Nashville for Duchene at that time.

We also know that Duchene came to Montreal to visit the club’s facilities. And to make Duchene feel comfortable about the idea of signing here, the Canadiens gave gifts (a stuffed animal and a cap) to his son to attract the family to Montreal.

It’s still special.

All teams have their techniques to attract free agents, and the Canadiens wanted to charm Matt Duchene by giving gifts to his son.

Duchene ended up choosing the Preds… And the Canadiens dodged a bullet because the team in Nashville decided to buy out his contract in the summer of 2023.

The forward was under contract until the end of the 2025-2026 season.In the end, the Canadiens were unable to make the big splash that was expected, even though they had made efforts to convince Duchene to sign in the city, and today, in 2025, we can say it turned out to be good news.

I wonder what the last few years in Montreal would have looked like if the Canadiens had succeeded in their mission in the summer of 2019…

