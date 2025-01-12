Summer 2019: The CH gave gifts to Matt Duchene’s son to attract the family to Montreal.Marc-Olivier Cook
Nothing too spectacular, you might say… But there was also another disappointment in town, seeing Matt Duchene sign a seven-year contract (worth $8 million per season) with the Nashville Predators.
The forward was on the Canadiens’ radar, and Renaud Lavoie reminded us yesterday during the game against the Stars that it was either Montreal or Nashville for Duchene at that time.
We also know that Duchene came to Montreal to visit the club’s facilities. And to make Duchene feel comfortable about the idea of signing here, the Canadiens gave gifts (a stuffed animal and a cap) to his son to attract the family to Montreal.
Matt Duchene’s son, Beau, received some nice gifts from the Canadiens when they visited Montreal before signing with Nashville… @renlavoietva pic.twitter.com/irTtRuH6L2
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 12, 2025
It’s still special.
Duchene ended up choosing the Preds… And the Canadiens dodged a bullet because the team in Nashville decided to buy out his contract in the summer of 2023.
I wonder what the last few years in Montreal would have looked like if the Canadiens had succeeded in their mission in the summer of 2019…
