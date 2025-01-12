Laine: the CH has the 11th best power play in the NHL since its return.

When the Canadiens acquired Patrik Laine, it was known that this would help the team in power plays.The player is recognized as a powerplay specialist since his debut in the NHL because he possesses a high-quality shot.And we can see how much his addition is beneficial in this area.

From October 9 (the Canadiens’ first game) to December 3 (Laine’s return), the Canadiens were relatively good on the power play: they had an effectiveness rate of 20.8%, which placed them 15th in the NHL.

That’s still decent.

But since Laine’s return to the lineup – even though he missed four games – the Canadiens have an effectiveness rate of 23.5% with the man advantage.

The difference is as follows: since December 3, the Canadiens are the 11th best team in the league when they find themselves on the power play.His impact is significant:We knew he had the qualities to change the power play all by himself.

That’s exactly what we are seeing right now!

No kidding, it makes a world of difference because it allows the team to score more goals.

It’s no coincidence that the Canadiens have a record of 12-5-1 and are the 5th best team in the ENTIRE NHL since December 3, which is since Laine’s return…

Since December 3, the Canadiens are also the 11th team in the NHL that has scored the most goals.

That’s something to consider as well.

Ultimately, it is easy to see that Patrik Laine’s arrival in Martin St-Louis’s lineup had the desired effect.

The Canadiens went after him with the goal of scoring more goals and providing more offensive support in the lineup, and the results are currently evident.

He has 9 goals scored since the start of the season, but they have all been scored on the power play. This allows him to currently be ranked 3rd among the best powerplay scorers… Even though he has only played 14 games.

That’s impressive!

Patrik Laine is back and doing what he does best That’s his ninth power play goal in 14 games! : @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/sigmT9LvH5 — NHL (@NHL) January 12, 2025

When Laine plays and is in shape, he helps the team win.

It would be nice to see him score more goals at even strength… But oh well.

We notice that he can have an impact on a team even if he is not always the best at even strength (especially at 5-on-5).

