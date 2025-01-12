Laine: the CH has the 11th best power play in the NHL since its return.Marc-Olivier Cook
From October 9 (the Canadiens’ first game) to December 3 (Laine’s return), the Canadiens were relatively good on the power play: they had an effectiveness rate of 20.8%, which placed them 15th in the NHL.
That’s still decent.
But since Laine’s return to the lineup – even though he missed four games – the Canadiens have an effectiveness rate of 23.5% with the man advantage.
That’s exactly what we are seeing right now!
It’s no coincidence that the Canadiens have a record of 12-5-1 and are the 5th best team in the ENTIRE NHL since December 3, which is since Laine’s return…
That’s something to consider as well.
Ultimately, it is easy to see that Patrik Laine’s arrival in Martin St-Louis’s lineup had the desired effect.
He has 9 goals scored since the start of the season, but they have all been scored on the power play. This allows him to currently be ranked 3rd among the best powerplay scorers… Even though he has only played 14 games.
That’s impressive!
Patrik Laine is back and doing what he does best
That’s his ninth power play goal in 14 games!
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/sigmT9LvH5
— NHL (@NHL) January 12, 2025
It would be nice to see him score more goals at even strength… But oh well.
