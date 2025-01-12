Michael Hage at the top of the leaderboard among first-year players in the NCAA.

Habs prospect Michael Hage does it again! Another (13), his second assist of the night and third point of the weekend. He now boasts an impressive 24 points in 19 games this season! #GoHabsGo #HabsProspects https://t.co/VtERvlPstj — HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) January 12, 2025

The Montreal Canadiens still have a very nice bank of prospects who have yet to make the jump to the professional level.Indeed, several young players still playing in Europe or at the junior/university ranks are catching the attention of CH fans and generating excitement for their potential arrival in the pros.Obviously, Ivan Demidov is the one grabbing the most attention, and if not, Jacob Fowler is often discussed as the next number one goalie for the Tricolore.However, we must not forget a certain Michael Hage, who is performing very well and exceeding the expectations placed on him at the start of the season in the NCAA.As a rookie, Hage was seen as a young player who might take some time to adapt to the NCAA level.But ultimately, right from the start of the season, Hage has shown how dominant he is, even as a rookie and newcomer at the University of Michigan.Hage has been so good since the beginning of the season that he currently sits at the top of the scoring leaders among freshmen in the NCAA.With his 11 goals and 13 assists, Hage is the only freshman to have reached double digits in both statistics since the start of the season.His 24 points in 19 games even put him ahead of James Hagens, who is seen by many as the potential first overall pick in the upcoming NHL draft.Of course, Hagens is younger, but there are only six and a half months separating the two players.Hage was one of the youngest players drafted in the last draft, so to see him at the top of the freshman scoring leaders in the NCAA is truly impressive.The 18-year-old prospect of the Tricolore stands out in every game he plays in the NCAA, as he did this past weekend by grabbing three assists, two of which were yesterday, across two games.

Hage is extremely talented, and he is truly building a very nice potential that could someday earn him a spot in the CH’s top-6.

This likely won’t be for next season as with Ivan Demidov, but still, for a 21st overall pick, Hage represents a great project that could greatly contribute to the future successes of the Canadiens.

– Here is a roundup of the performances of other CH prospects.

ALERT Habs Prospects Results 01/11/25 Laval Rocket 1 Cleveland Monsters 2 OT

Owen Beck (8) 1 PTS 4 SOG

Joshua Roy (13) 1 PTS 6 SOG

Adam Engström (15) 1 PTS 3 SOG

Connor Hughes 2 goals on 24 shots SV%: . 917% Admiral Vladivostok 5 Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod 1… pic.twitter.com/xZbPZslqbX — HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) January 12, 2025

Martin St-Louis était fier de son équipe à la suite de la rencontre face aux Stars! https://t.co/RIz7AQdH7E — La Poche Bleue (@lapochebleue) January 12, 2025

Hutson viens d’ateindre le cap des 1000 minutes en carrière avec le match de ce soir. Il a déjà 30 pts et 1000 minutes. Plus rapidement que n’importe quel défenseur depuis 1997. pic.twitter.com/mgzc3C9Csl — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) January 12, 2025

Même entre les périodes en plein match notre capitaine Nick Suzuki prend un moment pour donner une puck à un kid. La semaine passé il a donné son bâton après son but gagnant en OT #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/oy4HHAsHye — JT (@Jean_JT_Trudel) January 12, 2025

Les deux étant liés aux Blue Jays, on peut supposer qu’ils ne veulent pas atterrir à Toronto. https://t.co/XoLqPEfEuj — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 12, 2025

