Michael Hage at the top of the leaderboard among first-year players in the NCAA.Mathis Therrien
Habs prospect Michael Hage does it again! Another (13), his second assist of the night and third point of the weekend. He now boasts an impressive 24 points in 19 games this season! #GoHabsGo #HabsProspects https://t.co/VtERvlPstj
— HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) January 12, 2025
Hage is extremely talented, and he is truly building a very nice potential that could someday earn him a spot in the CH’s top-6.
This likely won’t be for next season as with Ivan Demidov, but still, for a 21st overall pick, Hage represents a great project that could greatly contribute to the future successes of the Canadiens.
In Brief
– Here is a roundup of the performances of other CH prospects.
ALERT Habs Prospects Results 01/11/25
Laval Rocket 1 Cleveland Monsters 2 OT
Owen Beck (8) 1 PTS 4 SOG
Joshua Roy (13) 1 PTS 6 SOG
Adam Engström (15) 1 PTS 3 SOG
Connor Hughes 2 goals on 24 shots SV%: . 917%
Admiral Vladivostok 5 Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod 1… pic.twitter.com/xZbPZslqbX
— HABS NATION (@CoachFrenchy10X) January 12, 2025
– With good reason.
Martin St-Louis était fier de son équipe à la suite de la rencontre face aux Stars! https://t.co/RIz7AQdH7E
— La Poche Bleue (@lapochebleue) January 12, 2025
– He is incredible.
Hutson viens d’ateindre le cap des 1000 minutes en carrière avec le match de ce soir. Il a déjà 30 pts et 1000 minutes. Plus rapidement que n’importe quel défenseur depuis 1997. pic.twitter.com/mgzc3C9Csl
— Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) January 12, 2025
– Such a nice gesture.
Même entre les périodes en plein match notre capitaine Nick Suzuki prend un moment pour donner une puck à un kid. La semaine passé il a donné son bâton après son but gagnant en OT #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/oy4HHAsHye
— JT (@Jean_JT_Trudel) January 12, 2025
– Stay tuned.
Les deux étant liés aux Blue Jays, on peut supposer qu’ils ne veulent pas atterrir à Toronto. https://t.co/XoLqPEfEuj
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 12, 2025
– Here is the new coach of the Patriots.
The #Patriots are expected to hire Mike Vrabel as their new head coach, per me and @TomPelissero. The clear favorite from the beginning.
A former All-Pro in New England and member of the team’s Hall of Fame, Vrabel lands at his top choice. Back with his old team. pic.twitter.com/dG0mjY07KV
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2025