Healthy internal competition: Jakub Dobes pushes Samuel Montembeault to excel.

I know, you are probably just as disappointed as I am with the outcome of the Montreal Canadiens game last night against the Dallas Stars.Even though the Canadiens managed to secure an important point, the evening ended with a 2-1 loss in a shootout that stings, as they were so close to securing both points.Everyone believed that the Tricolore would walk away with the victory against one of the top teams in the NHL, as evidenced by the wave made by the crowd at the Bell Centre during overtime.There is a tremendous amount of excitement and positivity surrounding the team right now, and rightly so, so we must maintain this attitude, recognizing that obtaining three points out of four during this back-to-back against two excellent teams is a great achievement for the Tricolore, marking a mission accomplished.And that point in the standings is indeed very important, as it keeps the Canadiens neck and neck with the other teams in the playoff race, with only two points separating the Tricolore from the Blue Jackets.In short, it was an important point secured by the Canadiens, and we owe a huge thanks to Samuel Montembeault.

Indeed, without the brilliance of the Quebec goalie, the Tricolore probably wouldn’t have even secured that point.

Samuel Montembeault was very solid tonight against the Stars! pic.twitter.com/CcCKCHG2hO — L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) January 12, 2025

Montembeault was very solid, especially during the last ten minutes of the third period when the Stars were pushing hard and were truly controlling the game.The 28-year-old keeper did not let himself be overwhelmed, managing to hold the fort until the shootout.In short, Monty excelled last night, just as Jakub Dobes did on Friday.A healthy competition is clearly developing internally between the two goalies, and that is really great news.

Indeed, this competition only brings positive energy right now, as Dobes’ performances push Montembeault to excel, just as he did last night against the Stars.

Monty understands very well that he won’t be allowed many missteps if Dobes continues to perform well and win games, which drives him to perform even better.

Let’s say that he wouldn’t feel or have felt such a strong wind at his back with Cayden Primeau as backup.

Montembeault being pushed by Dobes…figures: «I better up my game.» He does just that. Healthy competition is very much a positive. — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) January 12, 2025

Now, what do I take away from the rest of the game?

1. Patrik Laine played one of his best games of the season.

Patrik Laine with a big hit on Back. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/9DhYoW9bz8 — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 12, 2025

Besides his power play goal, Laine was truly excellent last night, as he was involved in all aspects of the game, including physical play.Laine may still not have scored at five-on-five, but yesterday, he helped his line generate a lot of scoring chances, as the trio he forms with Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook produced eight shots, the most of any line on the Canadiens.

2. The fourth line came very close multiple times.

Even though they haven’t produced much in recent games, the line of Jake Evans, Emil Heineman, and Joel Armia continues to be dominant when on the ice and significantly disrupts the opponent.

In Brief

Martin St-Louis trusts this line and sends them into very important, crucial game situations, such as late in the game when it was tied 1-1 with just a few minutes remaining.

– Logical.

No practice today for the Canadiens, who are heading to Utah. The team wants to arrive two days before Tuesday’s game, not just the day before, to better acclimate to the time change. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 12, 2025

– Wow what a last-minute comeback!

Absolute cinema AKB x BAR | 2:4 | 58:19

AKB x BAR | 3:4 | 58:39

AKB x BAR | 4:4 | 59:50

AKB x BAR | 5:4 | 60:32 pic.twitter.com/FanlD1MY6i — KHL (@khl_eng) January 12, 2025

– An endless game due to the rain.