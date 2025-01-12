Healthy internal competition: Jakub Dobes pushes Samuel Montembeault to excel.Mathis Therrien
Indeed, without the brilliance of the Quebec goalie, the Tricolore probably wouldn’t have even secured that point.
Samuel Montembeault was very solid tonight against the Stars! pic.twitter.com/CcCKCHG2hO
— L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) January 12, 2025
Indeed, this competition only brings positive energy right now, as Dobes’ performances push Montembeault to excel, just as he did last night against the Stars.
Monty understands very well that he won’t be allowed many missteps if Dobes continues to perform well and win games, which drives him to perform even better.
Let’s say that he wouldn’t feel or have felt such a strong wind at his back with Cayden Primeau as backup.
Montembeault being pushed by Dobes…figures: «I better up my game.» He does just that. Healthy competition is very much a positive.
— Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) January 12, 2025
1. Patrik Laine played one of his best games of the season.
Patrik Laine with a big hit on Back. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/9DhYoW9bz8
— Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 12, 2025
2. The fourth line came very close multiple times.
Even though they haven’t produced much in recent games, the line of Jake Evans, Emil Heineman, and Joel Armia continues to be dominant when on the ice and significantly disrupts the opponent.
In Brief
– Logical.
No practice today for the Canadiens, who are heading to Utah.
The team wants to arrive two days before Tuesday’s game, not just the day before, to better acclimate to the time change.
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 12, 2025
– Wow what a last-minute comeback!
