Top-5: 20th consecutive season of 20 goals or more for Alex Ovechkin

22 TO GO! Alex Ovechkin has his 20th goal of the season and is 22 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record! pic.twitter.com/FFKtQXF4Ih — NHL (@NHL) January 12, 2025

It was a big Saturday for hockey yesterday in the National Hockey League, with only two teams not in action.The 30 other NHL teams were playing a game yesterday, which gave us a plethora of highlights.Without further ado, here are those that captured more attention.Alexander Ovechkin is in his 20th season in the National Hockey League.The Russian winger has become a true legend of the sport, and he continues to impress us every day.In fact, last night, Ovi scored his 20th goal of the current campaign, allowing him to reach this milestone for the 20th time in 20 seasons of his career.Only Gordie Howe has had more seasons of 20 goals or more than Ovechkin.

With this goal in the Capitals’ 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators, Ovi is just 22 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal record.

It’s also worth noting that in this win for the Caps, rookie Ethen Frank, who was playing in just his second NHL game, scored his first career goal last night.

We’ve got a first NHL goal! Congrats, Ethen Frank! pic.twitter.com/thmgJuTN8F — NHL (@NHL) January 12, 2025

THAT WAS FAST Kaapo Kakko finds the back of the net twice in 1:40! pic.twitter.com/s1T1o0tNUw — NHL (@NHL) January 11, 2025

The 23-year-old Finn is currently enjoying a fresh start with the Seattle Kraken after being traded from the New York Rangers.So far, Kakko had scored only one goal in nine games, but last night, in a 6-2 victory for the Kraken over the Buffalo Sabres, Kakko found the back of the net twice in one minute and 40 seconds.This brings his point total to seven in ten games since joining the Kraken, clearly giving him confidence for what lies ahead.Normally, when we talk about a sensational save, we talk about a save made by a goalie.But last night, in the 2-1 victory of the New York Islanders over the Utah Hockey Club, it was actually defender Adam Pelech who made a steal.

Indeed, early in the game, trailing by already one goal, the Islanders’ defender stopped a shot that was heading straight for an open net along the goal line.

Adam Pelech saves it along the goal line! pic.twitter.com/RiO9Y3peZz — NHL (@NHL) January 12, 2025

This save by Pelech turned out to be crucial, as the Islanders won by just one goal.In the West, the biggest disappointment is clearly the Nashville Predators.But in the East, that title clearly belongs to the New York Rangers, who have been steadily dropping in the standings after starting the season so well.The Rangers have fallen, but fortunately, they are still close to the playoff spots.However, they must quickly pull themselves together if they want to secure a playoff spot.

And that’s what they did yesterday, as the Rangers won their second game in a row for the first time since November 17 and 19.

Adam Edstrom deflects the puck home to give the @NYRangers the lead in the third period! pic.twitter.com/3kxpq6r584 — NHL (@NHL) January 12, 2025

The Rangers won 2-1 against the Vegas Golden Knights and now find themselves four points behind the Columbus Blue Jackets and the last playoff spot with a game in hand.The best goalie in the NHL this season is undoubtedly Connor Hellebuyck.

The Winnipeg Jets’ goalie has been simply sensational since the start of the season, as he sits at the top of all statistics for goalies.

Connor Hellebuyck gifts his stick to a young fan at her first Jets game and her reaction is priceless pic.twitter.com/77GZ57m7jM — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 12, 2025

26-6-2. Six shutouts. Connor Hellebuyck really has as many shutouts as he does regulation losses this season… pic.twitter.com/hIQEZiG0wT — NHL (@NHL) January 12, 2025

He has the best goals against average (2.02), the best save percentage (.928), and the most shutouts (6).In fact, it was last night that Hellebuyck recorded his 6th shutout of the season, as the Jets defeated the Colorado Avalanche 3-0.With this performance, Hellebuyck now has as many shutouts as regulation losses this season.

– Matvei Michkov scores his 13th goal of the season.

Matvei Michkov joins in on the fun! pic.twitter.com/lScM5qsYmh — NHL (@NHL) January 12, 2025

– The Vancouver Canucks shut out the Maple Leafs in Toronto for the first time in their history.

The @Canucks blank the Buds 3-0 as Kevin Lankinen records a 20-save shutout pic.twitter.com/jwpn8zb6XT — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 12, 2025

– Here are all the results from yesterday.

A busy 15-game day saw Alex Ovechkin gain ground in The Gr8 Chase, scoring his 873rd career goal to move within 22 of passing Wayne Gretzky (894) for the NHL goals record.#NHLStats: https://t.co/rgJyFzEUd5 pic.twitter.com/mf2igqA1hs — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 12, 2025

– Here are the top scorers from yesterday.

– On today’s agenda in the NHL: five games.