Top-5: 20th consecutive season of 20 goals or more for Alex Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin: 20th consecutive season of 20 goals or more
22 TO GO!
Alex Ovechkin has his 20th goal of the season and is 22 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record! pic.twitter.com/FFKtQXF4Ih
— NHL (@NHL) January 12, 2025
With this goal in the Capitals’ 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators, Ovi is just 22 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal record.
It’s also worth noting that in this win for the Caps, rookie Ethen Frank, who was playing in just his second NHL game, scored his first career goal last night.
We’ve got a first NHL goal!
Congrats, Ethen Frank! pic.twitter.com/thmgJuTN8F
— NHL (@NHL) January 12, 2025
THAT WAS FAST
Kaapo Kakko finds the back of the net twice in 1:40! pic.twitter.com/s1T1o0tNUw
— NHL (@NHL) January 11, 2025
Indeed, early in the game, trailing by already one goal, the Islanders’ defender stopped a shot that was heading straight for an open net along the goal line.
Adam Pelech saves it along the goal line! pic.twitter.com/RiO9Y3peZz
— NHL (@NHL) January 12, 2025
And that’s what they did yesterday, as the Rangers won their second game in a row for the first time since November 17 and 19.
Adam Edstrom deflects the puck home to give the @NYRangers the lead in the third period! pic.twitter.com/3kxpq6r584
— NHL (@NHL) January 12, 2025
The Winnipeg Jets’ goalie has been simply sensational since the start of the season, as he sits at the top of all statistics for goalies.
Connor Hellebuyck gifts his stick to a young fan at her first Jets game and her reaction is priceless pic.twitter.com/77GZ57m7jM
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 12, 2025
26-6-2. Six shutouts.
Connor Hellebuyck really has as many shutouts as he does regulation losses this season… pic.twitter.com/hIQEZiG0wT
— NHL (@NHL) January 12, 2025
Extensions
– Matvei Michkov scores his 13th goal of the season.
Matvei Michkov joins in on the fun! pic.twitter.com/lScM5qsYmh
— NHL (@NHL) January 12, 2025
– The Vancouver Canucks shut out the Maple Leafs in Toronto for the first time in their history.
The @Canucks blank the Buds 3-0 as Kevin Lankinen records a 20-save shutout pic.twitter.com/jwpn8zb6XT
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 12, 2025
– Here are all the results from yesterday.
A busy 15-game day saw Alex Ovechkin gain ground in The Gr8 Chase, scoring his 873rd career goal to move within 22 of passing Wayne Gretzky (894) for the NHL goals record.#NHLStats: https://t.co/rgJyFzEUd5 pic.twitter.com/mf2igqA1hs
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 12, 2025
– Here are the top scorers from yesterday.
– On today’s agenda in the NHL: five games.