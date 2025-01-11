“F*ck you Cutter”: Cutter Gauhthier is not welcome in Philadelphia

“F*ck you Cutter”: Cutter Gauhthier is not welcome in PhiladelphiaRaphael Simard
As expected, Cutter Gauthier was booed as he took the ice for warmups in his first game in Philly
Won’t be the last time tonight
Wells Fargo Center event staff just went down to ice level and took away most of the signs… mainly the ones about Cutter Gauthier. None were bad at all. None crossed the line. Real bad look by Flyers & Wells Fargo Center. #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/gCa6QSCXqG
But apparently, the confiscated signs didn’t cross the line. People weren’t insulting his family, let’s say.
So it’s quite ordinary from the Flyers organization. What is even more ordinary is shouting “F*ck you Cutter” during the game. Philadelphia fans will never change.
