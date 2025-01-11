“F*ck you Cutter”: Cutter Gauhthier is not welcome in Philadelphia

As expected, Cutter Gauthier was booed as he took the ice for warmups in his first game in Philly Won’t be the last time tonight (via @B_Sommermann) pic.twitter.com/vyJvAn9Sji — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 12, 2025

Wells Fargo Center event staff just went down to ice level and took away most of the signs… mainly the ones about Cutter Gauthier. None were bad at all. None crossed the line. Real bad look by Flyers & Wells Fargo Center. #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/gCa6QSCXqG — Brandon J. Sommermann (@B_Sommermann) January 11, 2025

For the first time in his young career, Cutter Gauthier is back in Philadelphia as a visitor.And as expected, the Ducks forward was booed as he took the ice.Flyers fans have not forgotten what he did.Lucky for him, he is a member of the Ducks and plays in Philadelphia once a year. Imagine if he had been a member of the Penguins, for example.But anyway. In addition to booing, several fans brought signs with silly messages. And regarding these signs, most were confiscated by the Wells Fargo Center staff.

But apparently, the confiscated signs didn’t cross the line. People weren’t insulting his family, let’s say.

So it’s quite ordinary from the Flyers organization. What is even more ordinary is shouting “F*ck you Cutter” during the game. Philadelphia fans will never change.