Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

“F*ck you Cutter”: Cutter Gauhthier is not welcome in Philadelphia

 Raphael Simard
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
“F*ck you Cutter”: Cutter Gauhthier is not welcome in Philadelphia
Credit: For the first time in his young career, Cutter Gauthier is back in Philadelphia as a visitor. And as expected, the Ducks forward was booed as he took the ice. Flyers fans have not forgotten what he did. As expected, Cutter Gauthier was booed as he took the ice for warmups in his first game […]
For the first time in his young career, Cutter Gauthier is back in Philadelphia as a visitor.

And as expected, the Ducks forward was booed as he took the ice.

Flyers fans have not forgotten what he did.

Lucky for him, he is a member of the Ducks and plays in Philadelphia once a year. Imagine if he had been a member of the Penguins, for example.

But anyway. In addition to booing, several fans brought signs with silly messages. And regarding these signs, most were confiscated by the Wells Fargo Center staff.

But apparently, the confiscated signs didn’t cross the line. People weren’t insulting his family, let’s say.

So it’s quite ordinary from the Flyers organization. What is even more ordinary is shouting “F*ck you Cutter” during the game. Philadelphia fans will never change.

 

See this post on Instagram

 

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content