Habs’ mid-season review in 15 key points

The young Czech goaltender is the Canadiens’ player of the hour, with two wins in as many starts since his recall, having somehow ousted Cayden Primeau from his position as second goaltender. It’s worth mentioning that he stood like a wall in front of two powerhouses, the Panthers and the Avalanche, allowing just one goal in the process. The lovable giant is endowed with an Olympian calm, and doesn’t seem at all intimidated by the local pressure. We haven’t heard the last of him.