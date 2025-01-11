Habs’ mid-season review in 15 key points

Habs’ mid-season review in 15 key pointsKeven Mawn
For the first time in many years, there’s hope among Canadiens fans, even if the team has had its ups and downs in the first half of the 2024-2025 season. Here are 15 key points for the organization led by Martin St-Louis, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton.
Montembeault sets the tone for the season
For a rare occasion, the Montreal Canadiens had the opportunity to open their season at home, and the team didn’t disappoint. Thanks to a 48-save outing from Samuel Montembeault against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Habs pushed themselves to a 1-0 victory. The Québécois goaltender proved he’s ready to take on the role of number-one goaltender.
A first since Michel Therrien
Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Juraj Slafkovsky and Christian Dvorak set up a new victory celebration, much to the delight of the fans. It may remind you of the famous “triple low five” orchestrated by P.K. Subban and Carey Price, a manouevre that was withdrawn by Michel Therrien.
A Calder Trophy for Lane Hutson?
Even though it’s only halfway through the season, Lane Hutson is already being discussed for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. Author of 30 points in 40 duels as a defenseman, there’s no doubt that his name will continue to circulate. Number 48 is making a difference for the Habs this year, and every time he’s on the ice, magic is created.
Nick Suzuki continues to improve
Having scored 77 points in 82 games in 2023-2024, it looks like the captain hasn’t said his last word yet. He has found a way to improve offensively, tallying 41 points in 40 duels this year. At 25, we’ve yet to see Nick Suzuki’s ceiling, in all likelihood.
Patrik Laine's arrival
The big Finn wasted no time in making his presence felt with the Habs, scoring in his very first game with the team. He has scored 8 goals in 13 games since his return, for a total of 10 points. He has changed the dynamic of the Montreal team, particularly on the powerplay, where all his goals have been scored with an extra man.
20-goal plateau for Caufield
The star leads the Canadiens in goals with 22. The 23-year-old winger returned to top form offensively, even being heavily involved from 200 feet. Martin St-Louis has turned Cole Caufield into a real hockey player.
Hats off to Laine!
The former second overall pick was a nightmare for the Buffalo Sabres and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on December 17, 2024, having made the red light flicker three times on the massive attack with his powerful slap shot. It was his 11th career hat trick, making it one of the best stories of the 2024-2025 mid-season.
Dach and Slafkovsky
The Habs have high hopes for the future in Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovsky, who have made a slow start to the campaign. That said, they’re still young, so we’ll have to be patient with them. 77 is on a good run, having rediscovered his offensive touch, while Slafkovsky is 5th in the club’s scoring charts, despite his 4 goals. Slowly but surely for the colossal duo, as they say.
The indispensable Jake Evans
The organization’s seventh-round pick in 2014 is establishing himself as a must-have for Martin St-Louis’ squad. Long thought of as a fourth-line player, Evans is playing the best hockey of his professional career right now, proving that he belongs in the top-9. The 28-year-old center is the Habs’ fourth-highest scorer, with 23 points, including 10 goals, in 40 games. A contract extension imminent?
Habs keep an eye on Demidov
Ivan Demidov is not yet under contract with the Canadiens, but that doesn’t mean the youngster is getting any less attention. The 19-year-old Russian is enjoying an excellent campaign in the KHL, hence his 31 points in 40 games. Habs executives visited him in Russia recently, so it’s safe to assume they’re keeping a close eye on him. Heading for Montreal in 2025-2026?
Emil Heineman
Emil Heineman is making a name for himself, not only in Montreal, but also on the Bettman circuit. With 10 goals in 39 games, he’s one of the NHL’s top rookie goal scorers. You can see a lot of Artturi Lehkonen in him, although they are two quite different players. Together with Jake Evans and Joel Armia, they form a very effective third unit, having allowed Heineman to take his air of going.
Carrier, the stabilizer
The Canadiens won big in December 2024 with the acquisition of defenseman Alexandre Carrier in return for Justin Barron. His arrival stabilized the Montreal blue line, as well as the play of Kaiden Guhle, his partner at the point.
Dobes
The young Czech goaltender is the Canadiens’ player of the hour, with two wins in as many starts since his recall, having somehow ousted Cayden Primeau from his position as second goaltender. It’s worth mentioning that he stood like a wall in front of two powerhouses, the Panthers and the Avalanche, allowing just one goal in the process. The lovable giant is endowed with an Olympian calm, and doesn’t seem at all intimidated by the local pressure. We haven’t heard the last of him.
The mix
Before the start of the season, Habs GM Kent Hughes expressed his desire to see his team compete for a playoff spot this year (the infamous mix) and that’s the case right now. As of January 7, 2025, the Canadiens occupied second place in the Eastern draft for the first time since 2019 in a normal regular-season context. Playoffs this year? The future looks bright for the Habs!
St-Louis
The subject of countless criticisms at the start of the season, it’s safe to say that Martin St-Louis has managed to get the Habs back on track. Montreal is fighting for a playoff spot at the moment, and the driver has a lot to do with it, as the Canadiens players have become more involved and structured of late. The Lightning legend hasn’t lost his room, that’s for sure. Hats off to him!