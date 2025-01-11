Skip to content
Patrik Laine skated this morning at the Bell Centre.

 Mathis Therrien
Patrik Laine skated this morning at the Bell Centre.
The Montreal Canadiens will be back in action tonight, but this time at home at the Bell Centre, as the Dallas Stars are in town.

The Habs will try to win their fourth straight game and continue their excellent momentum.

However, it won’t be an easy opponent for the Tricolore, given that the Stars have won their last six games.

Martin St-Louis’s team will really need everyone’s contribution to earn more very important points in the standings.

And what would help St-Louis even more is seeing Patrik Laine and David Savard return to the game tonight.

By the way, in Laine’s case, well, he skated for about 25 minutes this morning at the Bell Centre.

The Finnish forward mainly practiced his shots while skating solo.

Does seeing Laine on the ice this morning lead us to believe he will play tonight?

Not necessarily.

Let’s remember that number 92 has missed the last four games of the team due to some illness.

However, despite being ill, Laine attended a panel on mental health and anxiety with Paul Byron earlier this week.

In short, let’s hope Laine will be able to rejoin the lineup as early as tonight, as Michael Pezzetta in the second line simply isn’t working for Martin St-Louis.

Hopefully, David Savard will also be able to play.


