Victory of Dobes and cleaning of Primeau: both are in the right chair.

Last night, with a 3-2 overtime victory against the powerful Washington Capitals, the Montreal Canadiens, Jakub Dobes remained undefeated in his young NHL career.Indeed, the 23-year-old rookie goaltender secured his third win in as many starts, thus maintaining his perfect career record in the NHL.

Dobes was once again solid and managed to defeat another top-tier team on the road, even though he was nervous.

He notably blanked none other than Alexander Ovechkin, which truly represents a dream come true for Dobes.In three games, Dobes has allowed only three goals, with just one even-strength goal, which was scored by Lars Eller early in the third period last night.

It’s worth noting that so far, Dobes’ three victories have come against three Stanley Cup champions: the Florida Panthers (2024), the Colorado Avalanche (2022), and the Washington Capitals (2018).

In short, the Czech goaltender seems truly at home in the NHL, and thus in the right seat, just as Cayden Primeau appears to be since he was sent back to Laval.Indeed, while Dobes was securing his third victory in as many games in the NHL last night, Cayden Primeau was leading the Laval Rocket to a 5-0 win against the Cleveland Monsters.Primeau recorded a solid shutout with 16 saves, marking two wins in as many games since his return with the Rocket.The 25-year-old goaltender has allowed only one goal on 43 shots in two games back with the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.Primeau has looked good in his two games, and thus, he seems to be gradually regaining his confidence, as he is in the right seat.In short, this change of seats among the goaltenders for the Canadiens has proven to be very beneficial, even though it should have been made earlier in the season.Dobes would clearly have allowed the Canadiens to earn more valuable points if he had been recalled earlier in the season.In the end, everyone is in the right place at the moment.Dobes is playing with great confidence in the NHL (even reminiscent of Carey Price) and allows the Canadiens to earn important points on the road against very good teams.

And Primeau, for his part, is leading the charge in Laval with the Rocket, helping Pascal Vincent’s team stay in the top 3 of its division as they head towards the playoffs in the American Hockey League.

In short, it’s really great to see both goalies perform this way, and it’s encouraging for what’s to come, especially with the potential arrival of Jacob Fowler next season.

In Brief

– The Rocket will be back in action today.

– Things are going very well for all three teams!

