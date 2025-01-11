Victory of Dobes and cleaning of Primeau: both are in the right chair.Mathis Therrien
Dobes was once again solid and managed to defeat another top-tier team on the road, even though he was nervous.
A memorable save by Jakub Dobeš on Alex Ovechkin's powerful shot!
It’s worth noting that so far, Dobes’ three victories have come against three Stanley Cup champions: the Florida Panthers (2024), the Colorado Avalanche (2022), and the Washington Capitals (2018).
Dobes is doing well in MTL and Primeau is doing well in Laval.
In short, everyone is in their right place right now.
And this change of seats should have been made earlier.
And Primeau, for his part, is leading the charge in Laval with the Rocket, helping Pascal Vincent’s team stay in the top 3 of its division as they head towards the playoffs in the American Hockey League.
In short, it’s really great to see both goalies perform this way, and it’s encouraging for what’s to come, especially with the potential arrival of Jacob Fowler next season.
In Brief
– The Rocket will be back in action today.
– Things are going very well for all three teams!
The @CanadiensMTL on a beautiful run, the @RocketLaval winning 3 in a row, and the @Lions3r can’t seem to lose.
Everything is going smoothly for the Canadiens these days
– What do you think?
We are currently at the midpoint of the third year of the rebuild. After their victory against the Washington Capitals, the Canadiens are currently 20-18-3. Do you think the Canadiens are heading in the right direction?
Tailgate Weekend with @datgregtho, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on…
– Indeed.
Are the #GoHabsGo legit?!
@StuCowan1: «Tonight's performance convinced me that this team might be good enough to make the playoffs»
– The top prospect for the Blues joins the American Hockey League.
Big addition in Springfield #AHL
